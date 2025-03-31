Wyndford community to have their say on £100m regeneration plans

The community in Wyndford will have their say on Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s ambitious plans for the £100 million transformation of the area.

The regeneration of Wyndford will see hundreds of new, energy-efficient, family homes built – 85% of which will be for social rent and 15% for mid-market rent – along with a new Community Hub.

Plans took a major step forward with the demolition of three outdated and unpopular tower blocks at 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road on Sunday (23 March).

Now, tenants and homeowners in the area will have a chance to see the plans, models and artist impressions in more detail at two events at Maryhill Burgh Halls in April and May. Wheatley staff, architects and designers will be on hand to answer any questions and take on board people’s views.

That feedback will be crucial in shaping the full planning application to go before Glasgow City Council at the end of the summer.

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley’s Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “These are really exciting times for Wyndford.

“Residents in Wyndford have always been at the very heart of the regeneration. These events will be a great opportunity for people to look at the plans in more detail and give us their views.

“The feedback we receive will be crucial in shaping the planning application we submit later this year.”

The consultation events are in Maryhill Burgh Halls on Tuesday, April 1, from 2 till 7pm, and on Wednesday, May 21 from 2 till 7pm.

Consultation boards will also be available to view on our dedicated website on the day of the consultation.