World famous "Greyfriars Bobby Kirk" welcomes new minister

One of Scotland's best known and most historic churches has inducted a new minister.

Rev Susan Campbell MacGregor will serve Greyfriars Kirk in the Old Town, famous the world over for the tale of the loyal Skye terrier which kept returning to its master's grave for 14 years after his death, as a Minister of World and Sacrament.

She was already serving the congregation as a probationer minister, but the ordination service marks the completion of her training and the start of a new chapter in service to the church.

The graveyard is said to be the place where JK Rowling found some of the names for characters in her Harry Potter novels.

Rev Susan Campbell MacGregor

The ordination service was led by Rev Andrea Price, the Moderator of the Presbytery of Edinburgh and West Lothian, with Rev Dr Karen Katrina Campbell giving the sermon and former Greyfriars Kirk minister, Rev Dr Richard Frazer, leading the prayers of intercession.

Ms MacGregor studied theology at the University of St Andrews after leaving school, but went on to a career in higher education leadership and management before she started considering studying for ministry.

"I was in my most senior position in my education career, looking after a diverse group of staff and students, finding that I was dealing with people who were facing issues in life," she explained.

"Many had questions about where they were going, and faced all the issues of restructuring organisations and all the stresses and strains that involved.

"My approach to leadership was quite pastoral, but there is a limit to what you can do for people if you are the manager or leader: you are not their counsellor or confidante.

"I suppose I got to the point where I couldn't really be the sort of leader I wanted to be, and then the questioning began."

Ms MacGregor returned to Scotland after 20 years working in England and Wales to study towards the ministry at New College in Edinburgh, but also took on a three-year contract in a senior management position with the University of Edinburgh with the result that she was at one point both a student and staff member.

"It was very interesting to see the boot on the other foot because I had worked in a very student focussed area," she said.

"To be a student again in the modern era was eye-opening when you see it from the other side."

Placements at St David's Broomhouse, Wardie Parish Church and Priestfield Church in Edinburgh followed before she began her probationary period at Greyfriars early last year, and she was remotely supervised since November following the retiral of Dr Frazer.

"It has been quite an intense experience, but also rich and busy because of that autonomy and also because of the location," Ms MacGregor explained.

"We worked out that we have nearly two million visitors to the Kirkyard and around 100,000 into the Kirk each year.

"There is a particular ministry with visitors and pilgrims, but there are also people who live in the parish.

"It is that diversity and the profile of the event listings and the opportunities that we have for income generation that keeps the church so alive.

"Some of our events are commercial, but we have regular free Thursday lunchtime concerts, which are part of our mission to the arts, enabling people to experience really high-quality artistes and giving opportunities for emerging performers to experience this lovely space in the same way as the musicians in the great orchestras who come here.

"There is a great comment from someone who said: ‘I came for the music and stayed for the prayers.'

"People come into the space, they experience that spiritual ambiance and they can sit and reflect and something gets absorbed.

"People don't have to be there on Sunday to experience something of God in that place."

As associate minister, Ms MacGregor will lead worship at the church with the assistance of congregation members, as well as continuing to offer pastoral support while Greyfriars waits to complete its union with St Cuthbert's Church, allowing the unified congregation to call a minister.

Following her ordination, she can now provide sacramental ministry, something she was quickly called on to do on the first Sunday after her ordination when she performed her first baptism with an adult believer.

Ms MacGregor is also looking forward to engaging with thriving local charity the Grassmarket Community Project, founded by Dr Frazer in the tradition of the Franciscan Friars who ministered to people on the margins of society.

She sees much to be positive about in Greyfriars as the church heads towards another historic union.

"All the churches I have been in, the people were absolutely full of ideas and wanting to get on with things," the minister added.

"There is much to be gained from coming together, and being a light in the world and we should focus on the opportunities rather than worrying about what we may lose from unions.

"I have learnt a lot about the Greyfriars congregation because I have been there for almost 18 months.

"I am excited for the future and this Christmas we are going to do a few Advent events with our prospective partner church, St Cuthbert's.

"I have high hopes that is going to be a really positive, colourful and joyful time.

"Having a larger congregation come together in the festive season is going to be great."

Her ordination also revealed Ms MacGregor already has a family connection with Greyfriars.

Her great-grandfather Rev John Campbell MacGregor was the minister for the Gaelic congregation at St Oran's Church before his death while serving as an army chaplain on the Western Front in 1916.

St Oran's later united with St Columba's to form the Highland Church, which eventually united with Greyfriars, which maintains the tradition of regular Gaelic services.

Ms MacGregor said: "We have a weekly Gaelic service, which is growing and is on the cusp of developing a ‘young church'.

"I have tried learning Gaelic, but while I didn't get too far with that, it is genuinely in my mindset and DNA to support the Gaelic congregation.

"Here, we have an amazing contrast in our worship and witness – from the Gaelic, the pet blessing service, the civic events, our ministry to people on the edge of church and of course we have our friend Greyfriars Bobby drawing international visitors to the Kirk.