Wind farm fund breathes life into sheltered housing development

A South Lanarkshire sheltered housing charity has been left glowing after receiving vital funds from a nearby windfarm to redesign its garden grounds for the first time in over 25 years.

Abbeyfield District Society, which provides vital support for 14 elderly residents, received a generous grant of £18,000 from leading onshore renewable developer, OnPath Energy.

The grant, awarded through the Kype Muir Community Partnership (KMCP) has since been used to provide crucial upgrades to the development’s garden, with improved disability access and vibrant new plants to breathe life into the area.

Kenny Naylor, chairman of the Abbeyfield District Society said: “The funding from the KMCP has allowed us to completely redesign our garden and create an area that the residents and staff love.

“After 30 years, the garden had become quite tired looking but now we have been able to create a beautiful cottage-core style garden, offering the residents a sensory-rich environment that looks great throughout the seasons.

“It's been amazing to see the positive impact this has had. Our residents are out there with trowels and brushes, actively engaging with the garden.

“This has improved their physical well-being and provided a boost to their mental health. They take great pride in the garden, and there's a real sense of ownership and community that I didn’t quite anticipate.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from OnPath Energy, and we are incredibly grateful to their team for their time and support with this.”

Abbeyfield District Society is a not-for-profit provider of sheltered housing and has been offering independent living support and a community environment for elderly residents in Strathaven and beyond for over 26 years.

The property is managed by a volunteer management committee made up of 15 members, who all have a wide range of skills which ensures a high quality of service is always delivered to residents.

Robin Winstanley, director of sustainability and community at OnPath Energy said: “The project at Abbeyfield District Society truly captures the essence of what the KMCP fund is all about—supporting community initiatives that make a real difference to local people.

“The transformation they've achieved with this funding is nothing short of amazing. The new garden is stunning, and it's heartwarming to see how much joy and benefit it has brought to both the residents and the staff. It's become a vibrant, welcoming space where everyone can relax and socialise.”

The KMCP is an initiative funded by OnPath Energy that provides grant support to groups and communities in the surrounding area of its Kype Muir Wind Farm project.

Located approximately 5km south of Strathaven, Kype Muir Wind Farm represents a flagship project for OnPath Energy, boasting 26 turbines and reaching full operational capacity in 2018.

George Smith, Chair of the KMCP said: “This project is a wonderful example of how community-driven initiatives can directly improve the quality of life for local people.

“By supporting projects like these, the KMCP is helping to create spaces that not only enhance physical well-being but also bring people together, fostering a stronger sense of community.

“This is just one of the many examples of the positive impact the KMCP is having can have across the region."

Prioritising the agenda set out in local community action plans, and grassroots efforts, the fund aims to add community value to groups across South Lanarkshire socially, economically, and environmentally.

Collectively, Kype Muir Wind Farm and its extension are expected to deliver over £770,000 in community benefits annually to the local areas.

Margot McDonald, member of Strathaven and Glassford Community Council said: “We are pleased always to support our older citizens in a way that should bring them joy.

“Funding like this is transformative as it allows vital community bodies, such as Abbeyfield District Society, to bring important projects like this to life, which otherwise would not have been possible through their own means.”

For more information on OnPath Energy, visit https://www.onpathenergy.com/