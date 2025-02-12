Willie Rennie visits Corseford College following £1.4m funding deal

MSP champions specialist further education for young people with complex needs

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, Willie Rennie, has visited Corseford College and praised Capability Scotland’s vital role in providing specialist services for complex needs students.

It comes after his party successfully negotiated up to £1.4 million in funding for students with complex needs following recent budget talks with the Scottish Government, marking a significant step towards stabilising the future of specialist further education in Scotland.

During his tour of the college, which is operated by disability charity Capability Scotland, Rennie met with students, staff, and leadership to discuss the impact of the newly secured funding, which will support up to 38 students over the next two years.

L-R Liz McConnachie, Willie Rennie and student Che Pringle

Willie Rennie MSP said: “Every young person deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve their potential, regardless of their needs. Capability Scotland provides a lifeline for students with complex support requirements, offering not just education but life-changing opportunities.

“This funding, secured by the Scottish Liberal Democrats in negotiations with the Scottish Government, will ensure that Capability Scotland can continue to support students over the next two years.

“Though the work does not stop here – we must now focus on ensuring sustainable, long-term funding so that specialist further education remains accessible to those who need it most.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Capability Scotland will receive £700,000 for each of the years 2025-26 and 2026-27. The funding, subject to an independent evaluation, will enable the continuation of tailored education, therapies, and life skills training for young adults with complex needs.

Willie Rennie with Head of College Liz McConnachie

Liz McConnachie, Head of Corseford College, welcomed the commitment and emphasised its importance for students, families, and staff.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful for this vital funding, which ensures that our students will continue to receive the high-quality, specialist education they deserve.

“Corseford College is the only institution of its kind in Scotland, and while this funding provides much-needed short-term stability, we must keep working towards a sustainable model that guarantees long-term provision for students with complex needs across the country.”

Capability Scotland, which launched Corseford College in 2022 as a pioneering pilot project, has been advocating for sustained government investment to secure the college’s future and expand its model to other parts of Scotland.

Willie Rennie with students

Willie Rennie’s visit follows growing cross-party support for specialist further education, with campaigners continuing to push for long-term funding solutions.

He added: “While this funding is a positive step, it should be just the beginning. We need a permanent commitment from the Scottish Government to ensure that no young person is left without access to the further education they need and deserve.”

As discussions continue, Capability Scotland remains committed to working with the government and stakeholders to explore sustainable funding models, ensuring that every young adult with complex needs in Scotland has access to high-quality further education.