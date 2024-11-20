Why my ‘strength-portrait’ will appear at Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show 2024

Kirstie Lamont knows she’s very lucky. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 but it was detected early. Still at Stage One. Even though the treatment was less severe than many face, it took a toll on her physically and mentally. The experience left here in a dark place. She decided to use art to help you recovery. So, how did her portrait end up in this year’s Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show?

When you’re faced with a life-threatening illness, there are many places you can turn. Art may not be everyone’s first choice but for businesswoman, Kirstie Lamont, it offered a route to address many of the fears and doubts she was facing and re-assert the fact she was still the same person as before.

Kirstie says: “Art has been a big part of my adult life. It’s much more than just something on the wall to look at. For me, it helps enrich my life. The artworks I have all mean something unique to me. I felt that producing a piece that could represent my cancer journey would help me make sense and come to terms with it.”

Initially diagnosed in April 2021, Kirstie had surgery to remove the cancer in June followed by a course of Radiotherapy in the August. The cancer was caught very early so she responded well to the surgery and following treatment.

“I received a letter from the NHS on my 50th birthday inviting me to a breast screening and I thought I really should do that. And, I am so grateful I did. All I can suggest is that no one ignores these invites. You just don’t know what you’ll find.”

Her radiotherapy left Kirstie drained and fatigued but, at the same time, she was experiencing a number of other health issues. Her body started to almost literally eat itself and she lost a substantial amount of muscle mass from her arms and legs. She began to suffer the effects of calcification to her right shoulder. These physical symptoms all exacted a heavy mental price.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and it was difficult to recognise who I was. It was like a different person. I had changed and I had to accept that. But saying you have to become comfortable and happy with the new you and doing it are two very separate things. That’s when occurred to me that art might help.”

“I wanted to produce a self-portrait. A nude that could chart the changes to my body. Only, I have absolutely no artistic ability at all! So I asked my artist friend, Suzanne Williams-Kelly, if she would help to create what we called our ‘strength-portrait’,” says Kirstie.

“I didn’t want the painting to focus on my scars because, for me, having cancer affected my whole body image. It had shattered my self-esteem. I wanted to do something that reminded me that I am a strong and confident person. That I am still me!”

Suzanne is an established artist based in Alloa who has had many shows and exhibitions throughout Scotland. Today her work is displayed in galleries and open spaces, including her ‘Black Lives Matter’ sculpture that is currently on display in the grounds of Stirling University. She was very happy to help Kirstie in this very personal project.

Suzanne comments: “I’ve known Kirstie for many years and, quite frankly, she doesn’t need a second invitation to get her kit off! But I thought that idea of a nude portrait was incredibly brave. It’s like baring your soul. I know that’s what Kirstie wanted and I hope that’s what I achieved from the work.”

The big question, of course, is what to do with the painting now it’s finished. Do you hide it in the attic and hope that it gets weaker as you grow stronger like the portrait of Dorian Grey? Do you hang it in a room that only you visit? Or do you go the whole hog and share it with the world?

Kirstie’s attitude, unsurprisingly, was that if she’d come this far then why stop here. And, she knew just what she wanted to do. That’s why ‘Reclining Kirstie: A strength-portrait’ will by one of the artworks featured during this year’s Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show.

Kirstie comments: “I was honoured to be asked to be part of the organising committee for the art show in January this year. I had attended last year and knew what a great event it is and for a great cause. It took me a little time but then I thought why not ask if my portrait could be part of the show. Especially as Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity that’s very close to my heart.”

“When my dad passed Macmillan provided amazing support to his wife and the family. They helped his wife secure the benefits she needed and funding towards carers. They even provided the bed for my dad. It’s fair to say that Macmillan was responsible for allowing my dad to spend his last few days at home with his family.”

Joining the committee for the Edinburgh Macmillan Art Show was a way for Kirstie to give something back. Now in it’s 22nd year, the art show has become a highly anticipated fixture in the Macmillan fundraising calendar. The exhibition works with established and new artists from across Scotland giving them access to new audiences for their work. The artist donates at least 50% of the sale for any piece to Macmillan Cancer Support. The art show is totalling committed to raising as much money for the charity as possible while offer exciting and innovative artworks at very affordable prices.

So what does Kirstie think will happen to her portrait?

“Oh I was always going to buy it back and give the money to Macmillan,” she laughs. “That way I could hang the piece for myself as originally planned but also, hopefully in some very small way, give something to help others as they face their own cancer journey.”