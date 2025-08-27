Whitletts care home residents host MP for a Day of conversation and connection

HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home in Whitletts, Ayr, welcomed MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Elaine Stewart, on Thursday, August 21.

Residents and colleagues at the HC-One Scotland-owned care home thoroughly enjoyed meeting Ms Stewart and sharing their experiences of life at Claremont, which is a valued and integral part of the Whitletts community.

During her visit, Ms Stewart was given a tour of the 80-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home. She had the opportunity to explore a range of facilities including the home’s cinema, hair salon, quiet room, lounge, en-suite bedrooms, and beautifully maintained gardens.

Catherine Potts, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home, commented: “MP Elaine Stewart’s visit to Claremont Care Home fostered a warm and engaging environment, and it meant a great deal to our residents, their families, and our colleagues.

MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Elaine Stewart with Catherine Potts, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home

“We appreciated the opportunity to openly discuss important topics such as social care funding, community involvement, and the ongoing support of older people. Her genuine interest was truly encouraging, and we’re thankful for the chance to share our insights as we continue working together toward momentous progress.”