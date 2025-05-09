Where nature meets nurture at St Andrews coach houses

Located at the heart of Priorletham, a fourth-generation family farm, St. Andrews Coach Houses is a tranquil countryside retreat just minutes from historic St. Andrews. Since 2008, what started as a diversification project has become a much-loved destination, attracting guests from across the globe seeking peace, natural beauty, and luxury comforts.

Maggie and John Picken converted the traditional Clydesdale stables into three self-catering properties for four guests each, collectively named St. Andrews Coach Houses. Later, Priory Lodge was added, a spacious sanctuary for six featuring a hot tub, BBQ area, and wood-burning stove, perfect for families or groups. Together, the properties host up to 18 guests, making them ideal for retreats or celebrations. Guests also enjoy the Activity Barn, offering pool, table tennis, darts, and more.

Maggie Picken explained, “Sustainability is central to our ethos. With guidance from Alasdair Busby, Business Adviser at Business Gateway Fife, we secured grant funding to install solar panels. This investment enables us to operate on 100 per cent renewable electricity, significantly reducing energy costs while aligning with guests' desires for eco-friendly stays. We’re grateful for Alasdair’s support in advancing toward a greener future.

“Exciting updates are underway. With Claire, our daughter, joining the business, we’re introducing saunas and plunge pools to provide immersive relaxation experiences, launching later this year. Our recent rebrand captures our vision of luxury farm stays that nurture both nature and guests. Looking ahead, we’re expanding wellness offerings and exploring partnerships that reflect our values of connection, sustainability, and rural luxury.”

