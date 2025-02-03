Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenants helped to downsize and free up larger homes

Wheatley Homes Glasgow is taking part in a Glasgow City Council programme aimed at reducing overcrowding and freeing up social housing for families on extended waiting lists.

Scotland’s largest social landlord has earmarked homes at its new £11.2 million development on Shandwick Street in Easterhouse to be part of the downsizing initiative.

The development features 47 homes, including a mix of two-storey houses and cottage flats, constructed for Wheatley Homes Glasgow by contractor CCG, with £7.6 million in grant assistance from Glasgow City Council.

Eligible tenants from Registered Social Landlords in Glasgow can receive up to £3000 from Glasgow City Council to cover moving costs and decorating their new home.

This scheme supports tenants in moving to smaller homes that better meet their needs in their preferred areas. By downsizing to a smaller home, space becomes available for families in need of larger accommodation. One of the first tenants to benefit from this initiative and move into her new home at Shandwick Street is Marie Young.

The 53-year-old, who works for a local bakery, said: “I was living in a three-bedroom house that was too big for me and costly to maintain. It’s been amazing to be offered a smaller, newer home. It’s beautiful and has lifted a huge weight off my shoulders.

“Being told I will be reimbursed for carpets and blinds has been the icing on the cake, as it’s an expense I don’t need to worry about.” To qualify for the moving costs, tenants must currently stay in a home with three or more bedrooms and be willing to downsize by at least two bedrooms. The funding can be used for packing, removal, flooring, décor, broadband, and other practical expenses.

Aisling Mylrea, Managing Director at Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “We are pleased to be involved in this initiative as the demand for social housing is very high, and the programme uses space more effectively for those who have a need for it.”

Shandwick Street development in Easterhouse