A West Lothian pensioner has been honoured for twenty years of ‘inspirational’ volunteering to help older people in the county. Lorraine Colquhoun, 68 organises free monthly tea parties in Almond Valley, Whitburn, Bathgate and Armadale for Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who are feeling lonely or isolated. She also gives up time to help another group in Kirkcaldy and helps the charity’s call befriending service. More than 100 Re-engage volunteers were nominated for its 2024 ‘Hidden Heroes’ Award, which are supported by the Marsh Charitable Trust and Room to Reward. Lorraine was just one of five chosen and has won a short break at one of 500 hotels in the UK. Lorraine, from Kirkgate, West Calder, said: “It’s great to get this award but I couldn’t do anything without the volunteers and of course the older people who come along to the tea parties. “Everybody does their bit, whether it’s cooking, driving, finding a venue or arranging some form of entertainment. Our volunteers are fantastic and always step up if there is a problem.” Lorraine started volunteering with the charity as a driver and host more than 20 years ago and has helped the tea party groups thrive. The nominations for her award spoke of her ‘inspiration and dedication’ and her tireless efforts to make soups, desserts, haggis, neeps and tatties for the monthly social events. She has also impressed guests and volunteers alike by organising canal boat trips, steam train rides, Christmas pantomimes, Burns Night suppers, games and quizzes. During the many years she has run the groups Lorraine has missed just two tea parties and is described as ‘the glue that holds our Re-engage community together.’ She was invited to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party in 2006 and won a Marsh Award for Volunteering in Support of Older People in 2017. During the Covid pandemic, Lorraine set-up car park meetings with staff from the Royal Bank of Scotland who would bring cakes and biscuits. Lorraine added a short poem, a puzzle or word search to the packages which were then delivered to the older people by volunteer drivers. Last year she broke her leg in three places while out walking but still managed to make the tea parties: “My husband took me in a wheelchair!” she said. Re-engage CEO, Jenny Willott, said: “Lorraine’s volunteering has had a big impact on the older people she has supported. They all appreciate and value the tremendous effort she has made over the years. “Lorraine has helped connect people and foster a sense of community and I couldn’t have been prouder as I read her nomination. She is one of the very best of us.” *The Marsh Charitable Trust supports organisations and people who are making a difference and creates long -standing relationships with them. Room to Reward provides hotel accommodation for someone ‘who truly deserves recognition.’