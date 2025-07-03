West Lothian home care company is in top 2.6% in Scotland

Home Instead West Lothian is proud to once again have been named one of the top 20 home care companies in Scotland by a leading national reviews website - an achievement that marks the fourth year in a row the company has received this prestigious award, having won in 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025. This consistent recognition places them among the top 2.6% of home care providers in the region, standing out from a pool of 772 companies across Scotland.

This recognition is based on exceptional feedback from clients and their families, reflected in a perfect review score of 10 out of 10 on homecare.co.uk - the UK’s leading home care reviews website, often referred to as the “TripAdvisor for home care.” Not only does this place Home Instead West Lothian among the Top 20 home care providers in Scotland, but it also makes them the highest-rated home care company in West Lothian.

One heart-warming homecare.co.uk review from a family member of a client of Home Instead West Lothian is as follows: “Every step of the way Home Instead have treated mum with dignity and respect. The quality of care has been superb. The carers have been so kind, efficient and attentive. The office staff have taken great trouble to match carers to mum's needs and because if this have enabled mum to stay in her home where she is happy. They have responded to her increasing care needs very promptly and effectively. Thank you Home Instead!”

Graham Stevenson, owner of Home instead West Lothian said: “We’re incredibly honoured to receive this award for the 4th time in 2025, which reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional, relationship-focused care. Because this recognition is entirely based on feedback from our clients, it stands as a powerful reflection of the unwavering commitment and compassion shown by our care professionals."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Home Instead West Lothian has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate them on being one of the top home care providers in Scotland!"

Home Instead West Lothian offers a comprehensive range of care services - from just a few hours a week providing companionship or support to enjoy daily activities, to highly specialised care for conditions like dementia, including overnight, 24/7, and live-in care.

The company is looking for caring people to join their team and become a care professional. New recruits don’t necessarily need previous sector experience; the most important attributes are a kind heart and the desire to make a difference.