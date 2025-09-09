Wemyss Bay man with stage 4 cancer to join hundreds for Beatson Bikers charity run

A 66-year old man living with stage four cancer from Wemyss Bay will be among more than 600 bikers taking part in Beatson Bikers on Sunday September 14.

Gordon Newlands was first diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and has been under the care of the Beatson ever since. Over the past two decades, he has faced several recurrences, including three liver resections in 2005, 2008 and 2013, the last of which was followed by chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, Gordon remains determined to keep doing what he loves.

Gordon said: “I have stage four cancer and am under the care of The Beatson. I love biking and this is the ideal way to repay their support in a small way.”

He added: “When I was told my cancer was inoperable, I accepted the chemotherapy and thankfully it kept things stable. After six months of treatment, felt like I’d got back to about 90% of where I was before this latest setback. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve had, both from my family and from The Beatson.”

Gordon Newlands

Gordon has already raised an incredible £1,310 in sponsorship ahead of the ride, with support flooding in from family, friends and fellow bikers.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the generosity of people. It just shows how many lives have been touched by cancer. I’m proud that the money raised will go to helping others through The Beatson.”

Gordon says the small kindnesses have meant a great deal during his treatment:

“It might not sound like much, but someone bringing you a tea and biscuit during chemo makes a huge difference. Those small things, and the chance to have a normal chat, make treatment days so much easier.”

Beatson Bikers 2024

As a lifelong motorbike enthusiast, he is looking forward to the unique sense of community the event will bring:

“Biking has always been about friendship and connection. You can park up anywhere, and someone will come over to chat about your bike. To share that with hundreds of others will be special. It’s about people coming together, supporting each other, and enjoying the road.”

Beatson Bikers was inspired by Derek Provan, he said: "As a business ambassador for Beatson Cancer Charity, I am always looking for ways in which I can support this fantastic charity and what better way than to bring two of my passions together, supporting Beatson Cancer Charity and riding my motorbike with fellow riders."

Joyce Ross, Partnerships Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Beatson Bikers is always a fantastic day that brings together hundreds of people with a shared passion for biking and a shared commitment to supporting those affected by cancer. We’re so grateful to every rider who takes part and raises funds – their support helps us continue to deliver vital services for patients and families across the west of Scotland.”

Gordon Newlands

The Beatson Bikers ride begins at 10am on Sunday September 14 at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. Participants will set off on a scenic route through Glasgow and along Loch Lomond, before returning to the charity for a warm welcome with tea, coffee and cake. Registration is free and all riders will receive a branded hi-viz waistcoat, with donations encouraged to support Beatson Cancer Charity.