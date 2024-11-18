Wealth management firm doubles donation target in 23-mile charity trek

A LEADING wealth management firm has more than doubled its fundraising target after completing a 23-mile charity walk from Elie to St Andrews.

Tweed Wealth Management members walked the Fife coastal path and raised £4,852, smashing their fundraising target of £2,000.

The Edinburgh-based firm’s charity challenge was in aid of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, which backs hundreds of carefully selected projects that make a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives.

Alison Welsh, Co-founder of Tweed Wealth Management, said: “Our annual charity challenge is a cornerstone of our company culture. It not only allows us to contribute to important causes but also strengthens the bonds within our team as we work together towards a common goal.

The team completed a 23-mile charity walk from Elie to St Andrews

“The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation does such vital work, and being able to contribute to that in our own way is something I’m very proud of. The trek was challenging but the team powered through, and to see us smash our initial fundraising target is extremely rewarding.”

The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation is the charitable arm of the wealth management firm St James’s Place, and supports disadvantaged children, hospices, mental health initiatives, and cancer support charities across the UK and abroad.

Tweed Wealth Management has a longstanding tradition of supporting the foundation through its annual charity challenge which is a broader commitment to giving back to the community.

In previous years, the team has undertaken feats, including a hike to the summit of Beinn Alligin, and cycling around the island of Arran, raising substantial funds in the process. This year’s walk has proven to be equally successful, with the team raising thousands over its fundraising target.

Tweed Wealth Management team

Alison added: “Knowing the difference we could make gave us all the motivation to get our trainers on and make sure we seen it through. I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to our challenge so far.”