Warma UK secures important solar installation contract with Crown Estate Scotland

Renewable energy specialists Warma UK has been awarded a new contract by Crown Estate Scotland to install solar energy systems across its rural estate as part of the Solar North Phase 1 programme.

The project will see the installation of Solar PV, Hot Water Diverters, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers, and Battery Storage, along with a three-year servicing package to improve energy efficiency in 10 direct-let residential farmhouses and cottages.

Managed by Strutt & Parker on behalf of Crown Estate Scotland, the project aligns with Crown Estate Scotland’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs, and encouraging the use of green energy use across the rural properties which it manages.

Accelerating Scotland’s Clean Energy Transition

Crown Estate Scotland plays a key role in investing in energy-efficient solutions to support businesses, communities, and rural landowners. The Solar North Phase 1 programme will help modernise these 10 farmhouses and cottage, enhancing their energy security, lowering their operational costs, and reducing the carbon footprint of Crown Estate Scotland’s rural properties.

Mike Cornish, Operations Director at Warma UK, commented: "This contract is an exciting step forward for Warma UK, and we’re delighted to be working with Crown Estate Scotland to deliver tangible environmental and financial benefits.

“By integrating solar PV, battery storage, and EV charging into rural properties, we’re helping land managers like Crown Estate Scotland to future-proof their energy supply while making meaningful progress towards Scotland’s renewable energy ambitions.”

Oster Milambo, Director of Property for Crown Estate Scotland, added: "This is a key step towards improving the energy efficiency of rural buildings which we manage.

“By working with Warma UK, we are ensuring that tenants in these 10 properties on rural estates which we manage benefit from expertly designed and installed renewable energy systems that will provide long-term energy savings, energy security, and reduce environmental impact."

Driving Long-Term Energy Benefits

The rollout of these solar energy solutions is expected to deliver substantial carbon savings while making rural properties more self-sufficient when it comes to power and heating. With Warma UK providing a three-year servicing package, these installations will be maintained for maximum efficiency and longevity.