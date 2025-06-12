Walking charity steps into new era with bold Rebrand

Scotland's national walking and wheeling charity has today announced it has rebranded, marking a bold new chapter after almost 30 years of empowering people to walk more, move more and enjoy the outdoors.

Walking Scotland has officially unveiled its new identity, replacing its long-established name, Paths for All, to better reflect its mission and growing impact across the country.

The change signals the charity's renewed commitment to embedding walking and wheeling into the everyday lives of Scots, enhancing health, wellbeing and sustainability.

From local Health Walks to national policy changes, the organisation has built meaningful partnerships and inspired communities to enjoy the benefits of active travel.

Walking Scotland's new name reinforces its position as the country’s national authority on walking and wheeling.

This rebrand follows their ‘Every Day in May’ campaign as part of National Walking Month, which encouraged people across Scotland to walk daily and to discover the profound social, physical, and mental benefits that even short walks can bring.

The charity’s new name reinforces its position as the country’s national authority on walking and wheeling – building on decades of proven impact while setting ambitious goals for the future. It envisions a Scotland where everyone, regardless of who they are or where they live has access to safe, welcoming environments to walk and wheel.

Walking Scotland's launch follows overwhelming support for a clearer, bolder brand that better communicates its purpose and makes it easier for people to get involved – whether through walking, wheeling, supporting or donating.

The shift also reflects the growing recognition of walking as a low-cost, high-impact solution to a range of societal challenges, from health inequalities to the climate-nature emergency.

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive of Walking Scotland said: "This isn't just a name change, it's a renewed commitment to putting walking and wheeling at the heart of everyday life in Scotland.

"For almost 30 years, we've made a real difference in communities across the country. But we're not done yet. Walking changes lives – it improves health, connects people and helps address some of Scotland's biggest challenges.

"Walking Scotland reflects a fresh and inclusive identity that truly captures the scale of our ambition for the next 30 years. We want everyone in Scotland to be able to walk and wheel, everywhere, every day.

"The feedback from our stakeholders, communities and partners has been incredibly positive – this brand resonates and will help us reach more people and grow our impact."

The organisation points to a growing body of evidence that supports its mission. According to the most recent national attitudes survey, over 77% of Scots agree that walking helps to clear their minds and improve their mood.

Crucially, walking is free, widely accessible, and requires no special equipment, making it a simple yet powerful tool in the fight against inactivity, social isolation, and pressure on the NHS.