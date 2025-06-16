Village Green Gatherings launches in East Lothian
With so many people working from home or running solo businesses there are fewer opportunities to connect with others. Village Green Gatherings brings people together through seasonal adventures, creative workshops, slow walks, and skill-sharing events, offering a warm, welcoming space for individuals seeking meaningful connection with nature, with others, and with themselves.
Founded by local organiser Natalie Biggs, who previously ran popular artisan markets, Village Green Makers Markets and homewares shop, Village Green, this new venture is a natural evolution of community-rooted work. The project was born from a deep desire to slow down, reconnect, and create space for inspiration and restoration in good company.
“Last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It brought everything to a halt. I had to step away from the shop I love and from organising local markets. I had lost the community I had built up and I missed them so much.
"As hard as it was, it gave me a rare and valuable opportunity to stop and really think about what matters most and one thing became crystal clear: We need each other.
"I created Village Green Gatherings for those who are looking to reconnect, slow down, and enjoy the simple joy of being together because it’s precisely what I was searching for.” said Natalie Biggs, founder
Memberships give access to a curated calendar of gatherings along with event discounts, guest tickets and opportunities to contribute ideas or host activities. Events are open to all adults, with a focus on warmth, wellbeing and connection.
Memberships are offered on a flexible monthly or annual basis.
The gatherings are currently hosted in various beautiful indoor and outdoor locations across East Lothian, with new partners and venues joining the network every week.
To explore the event calendar or become a member, visit www.villagegreengatherings.com and follow @villagegreengatherings on Instagram.