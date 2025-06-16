Village Green Gatherings launches in East Lothian

A new kind of community experience has arrived in East Lothian. Village Green Gatherings, a grassroots initiative founded following illness and a desire to be creative, curious and connected with others, is now officially launched and open for memberships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With so many people working from home or running solo businesses there are fewer opportunities to connect with others. Village Green Gatherings brings people together through seasonal adventures, creative workshops, slow walks, and skill-sharing events, offering a warm, welcoming space for individuals seeking meaningful connection with nature, with others, and with themselves.

Founded by local organiser Natalie Biggs, who previously ran popular artisan markets, Village Green Makers Markets and homewares shop, Village Green, this new venture is a natural evolution of community-rooted work. The project was born from a deep desire to slow down, reconnect, and create space for inspiration and restoration in good company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It brought everything to a halt. I had to step away from the shop I love and from organising local markets. I had lost the community I had built up and I missed them so much.

Nature inspired events at Village Green Gatherings

"As hard as it was, it gave me a rare and valuable opportunity to stop and really think about what matters most and one thing became crystal clear: We need each other.

"I created Village Green Gatherings for those who are looking to reconnect, slow down, and enjoy the simple joy of being together because it’s precisely what I was searching for.” said Natalie Biggs, founder

Memberships give access to a curated calendar of gatherings along with event discounts, guest tickets and opportunities to contribute ideas or host activities. Events are open to all adults, with a focus on warmth, wellbeing and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memberships are offered on a flexible monthly or annual basis.

Village Green Gathering Foraging Event

The gatherings are currently hosted in various beautiful indoor and outdoor locations across East Lothian, with new partners and venues joining the network every week.

To explore the event calendar or become a member, visit www.villagegreengatherings.com and follow @villagegreengatherings on Instagram.