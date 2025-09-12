Valneva Scotland makes strides toward £10K fundraising goal in support of charity partner Team Jak

Scotland’s largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland, has pledged to raise 10k for its charity partner, Team Jak Foundation, a Livingston-based charity that supports children and young people with cancer, and their families.

Employees from across Valneva Scotland have come together to raise funds and awareness for the charity through a packed calendar of events and initiatives.

To date, over £6,000 has been raised for the charity, with support coming from a wide range of activities. These have included six members of the Valneva team forming the ‘Glistening Gluets' team to tackle the Tough Mudder Scotland challenge at Hopetoun House in June, and a wider Valneva Scotland team taking on the Big Stroll at Glasgow Kiltwalk 2025, amongst various other site-wide fundraising efforts.

The partnership is part of Valneva’s wider commitment to giving back to the local community following its pledge of fundraising support and volunteer hours for Team Jak last year. This included colleagues at Valneva who volunteered to help with the preparations of Team Jak’s Christmas Party by gift wrapping goody bags and painting and decorating of the charity’s Jak’s Den hub in Livingston.

Valneva Scotland at Kiltwalk Glasgow 2025 (2)

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland, said: "The entire Valneva team has been truly inspired by the incredible work Team Jak does right here in our local community. As two organisations based in Livingston, it’s been particularly meaningful to support a cause so close to home.

“There’s a real sense of team spirit, with everyone bringing energy and enthusiasm to each initiative. With more fundraising events planned over the coming months, we’re excited to get stuck in and reach our £10,000 target."

Future fundraising efforts include a team from Valneva taking part in Edinburgh Kiltwalk’s Mighty Stride, trekking 20 miles across Scotland’s capital city, along with a spooktacular Halloween Bake sale and an honesty box for sweet treats in the staff canteen.

Team Jak offers emotional, social, and practical support to children and young people with cancer across Scotland. This includes assisting families with travel to doctors' appointments, music therapy, counselling, plus pamper and activity days. With headquarters at Jak’s Den, Ochil House, Livingston, the charity also operates multiple Jak’s Den outreach hubs across Scotland, providing a lifeline for families to receive support, comfort and respite during difficult times.

Allison Barr, Chief Executive at Team Jak, said: "We are honoured that as part of our 10k for 10 years challenge, our fabulous friends at Valneva have engaged in this with lots of exciting ideas. We provide a vital lifeline for young people and families facing incredibly challenging times. It can be an isolating and frightening experience, full of uncertainty, and we do everything we can to bring comfort, support, and connection.