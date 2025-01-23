Valentines' stay & dine offer - Isle of Skye
The 52-acre Estate connects guests with the magic of the island with picture-perfect land and seascapes, and an abundance of nature. There are 27 cosy rooms (called Hides) spread out across the landscape which offer utter privacy, and underfloor heating, air conditioning, showers and beds with luxurious cotton counts. Upping the romance factor is the pair of Estonia saunas with a wild plunge pool. The main building – The Bracken – is home to the hotel’s new restaurant, Am Braigh (meaning ‘on the hill’), a modern Scottish restaurant showcasing the best produce from Skye’s larder. Expect plenty of locally caught seafood on the menu, including grilled langoustines, local whisky cured Skye salmon, Isle of Skye scallops, Loch Eishort mussels and Highland oysters. There’s also The Snug, an intimate whisky and cocktail bar akin to a private members’ club.
The Bracken Hide Hotel provides a great base for exploring the Isle of Skye, being just a short walk from the island’s capital Portree, and within easy reach of the Old Man of Storr, the Quiraing and the Fairy Pools.
Special Valentine's Offer: On Friday 14 February, 2025, B&B at The Bracken Hide Hotel costs from £200 per night (based on 2 sharing), including a £40pp dinner voucher, plus a complimentary glass of prosecco and petits fours. www.perlehotels.com/brackenhide