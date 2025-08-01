US Presidential Visit sees RRT provide over 44,000 meals and welfare packs to police officers across Scotland

Charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has completed its largest ever operation, providing more than 44,000 free hot meals and welfare packs to Police Scotland officers deployed across the country during the high-profile visit by US President Donald Trump.

The US President made a private visit to Scotland, travelling to his golf resort in Turnberry, Ayrshire, and opening a new golf course in Menie, Aberdeenshire, before he is due to return to the UK for a full state visit and meeting with King Charles III in September. During the visit, the President met with both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

For Police Scotland, the visit required the large-scale mobilisation of over 6,000 officers to ensure public safety and security in light of the high-level meetings, as well as public demonstrations surrounding the visit. Following the visit, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that this was “one of the largest operations that we have planned in the history of Police Scotland.”

Over the course of ten days, from 21st to 30th July, over 700 volunteers from the RRT worked together with Police Scotland and mobilised at six different locations across Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow to cook and serve 18,693 hot meals and refreshments to officers on the job. The volunteers worked across three shifts at all six locations to ensure police officers were well-fed and could sustain high levels of energy throughout the day.

Police Officers and emergency services refuel with the help of the Rapid Relief Team

160 RRT volunteers also spent over 640 hours preparing 26,000 welfare packs ahead of the event, which were then distributed to frontline staff at six additional locations across Scotland. Each pack included practical necessities, from protein bars, water bottles and suncream sachets to fruit and chocolate treats, helping officers stay nourished and refreshed over their shifts.

One of the senior police officers involved in the operation praised the RRT’s efforts and said that “our operation at Menie would not have been as successful as it was without the support of RRT. The staff and volunteers went above and beyond to look after us and provided an incredible service.”

In total, the RRT’s efforts represented an investment of over £250,000 funded exclusively by the charity, reflecting both the substantial resources required and the charity’s deep commitment to supporting frontline policing during this major deployment.

The RRT, which is formed of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has over 10 years’ experience supporting emergency services and vulnerable communities across the UK and worldwide. From major incident response to large-scale public events, the charity regularly steps in to provide hot food, welfare packs and practical support wherever it is needed.

RRT volunteers serving meals to Police Officers across Scotland

Ross Norman, RRT UK Operations Manager, said:

“We were absolutely honoured to be asked by Police Scotland to assist during this large-scale operation. I’m incredibly proud of every single one of our volunteers who went above and beyond to support police officers working long hours to keep Scotland’s communities safe.

“This was our charity’s largest operation, and it was only possible because of the dedication, teamwork and compassion shown by our volunteers on the ground. From early breakfasts to late-night meals, our teams were there around the clock to make sure officers had the food, refreshments and welfare support they needed to stay energised and focused.