University of Dundee celebrates local pupils at STEM Awards

By Steph Shencoe
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:00 BST
An awards and exhibition event was held on 15th May 2025 in Dundee, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland East Central for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 29 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 7 pupil Rachel from Craigrothie Primary School, whose idea “X-Ray Lambing Goggles and Gloves” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. Lambing season can be busy on the farm, and making sure all the baby lambs are safe and healthy is very important, so these Lambing Goggles and Gloves, allow you to see what’s happening instead of just feeling to help assist in delivering a health little lamb.

Primary Engineer were joined by Professor Fordyce Davidson, Dean at the University of Dundee and Hayyaan Bashir from AFBE (Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers) for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

Professor Fordyce Davidson, Dean at the University of Dundee and Hayyaan Bashir from AFBE with the Judges Award Winner pupil

1. Contributed

Professor Fordyce Davidson, Dean at the University of Dundee and Hayyaan Bashir from AFBE with the Judges Award Winner pupil Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Best friends celebrating together

2. Contributed

Best friends celebrating together Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
One of the winners receiving their awards

3. Contributed

One of the winners receiving their awards Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Proud family members looking around at the exhibition

4. Contributed

Proud family members looking around at the exhibition Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dundee
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice