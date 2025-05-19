University of Dundee celebrates local pupils at STEM Awards

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 29 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 7 pupil Rachel from Craigrothie Primary School, whose idea “X-Ray Lambing Goggles and Gloves” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. Lambing season can be busy on the farm, and making sure all the baby lambs are safe and healthy is very important, so these Lambing Goggles and Gloves, allow you to see what’s happening instead of just feeling to help assist in delivering a health little lamb.

Primary Engineer were joined by Professor Fordyce Davidson, Dean at the University of Dundee and Hayyaan Bashir from AFBE (Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers) for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

