Unique opportunity to explore Fife Coastal Path at free events

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have unveiled a series of free bike and hike events along Fife Coastal Path that offer a unique opportunity to explore this dynamic coastline with the experts who manage it.

The events are part of Beach of Dreams, a coastal arts festival that celebrates the heritage, cultures and future of the UK’s coastline in the face of the climate crisis. Fife Coastal Path is the Scottish location for this coastal celebration.

Along with project partners, knowledgeable members of the Trust’s Conservation and Engagement team are leading 11 free events on bike and on foot starting in Kincardine on 14th May and ending in St Andrews on 24th May. There are two bike rides in West Fife and North Fife, of 17 and 22 miles respectively. And nine walks range in distance from six to 16 miles. They are a chance for locals and visitors to learn from Fife’s specialists about wildlife, heritage and the challenges facing our spectacular coastline.

Presented by Kinetika, Beach of Dreams has commissioned acclaimed and emerging artists to create works to help local communities connect with the natural environment.

The Beach of Dreams Silks is a dynamic and travelling silk installation composed of hundreds of naturally-dyed pennants, each representing a personal story that reflects our relationship with the coast and sea.

In Fife, artist Julie Brook will create a tidal sculpture from locally sourced materials, inspired by walks along the Fife coastline and talks with residents and artists. She will also lead workshops with local schools and community groups in partnership with ArtMovesFife.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) manage the Fife Coastal Path. Their Head of Conservation and Engagement, Tom Quayle, says: “It’s a privilege to bring this national coastal celebration to Fife. Beach of Dreams is our chance to throw a spotlight on the beauty, diversity and challenges of our unrivalled coastal path.

“Our series of free bike and hike events is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to get to know our coastline better, in the company of the specialists here at the Trust who care for it. All complemented by creative events organised by our project partners.

“We hope that by taking part, people will feel more connected to our coastline, better understand its environment and even be driven to engage in climate action.”

Join Fife Coast and Countryside Trust at free Beach of Dreams events around the Fife coastline.

Each section in the journey is detailed on the FCCT website, where there is a link for you to book your free tickets.