UK Government-funded mobile phone mast upgrades hit 10 mast milestone in Scotland

Ten government-funded mast upgrades have now been activated in Scotland as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) – a programme brokered by the UK government and joint-funded with mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage in rural areas. Across the whole of the UK, 39 masts are now live as part of the SRN.

Rural towns and villages throughout Scotland are benefiting from faster, more reliable mobile coverage as one of the latest government-funded 4G network upgrades were switched on.

It means residents, local businesses and community organisations in areas including Tobermory and Aros on the Isle of Mull can now take advantage of better connectivity.

The latest EAS mast activation benefitting the Isle of Mull, adds to the coverage enhancements already made to parts of Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and Argyll and Bute. The activations bring coverage from all four mobile network operators to nearly 200,000m of roads across Scotland.

The boost has been carried out by upgrading existing mobile masts which previously only connected EE customers and anyone making 999 calls, meaning communities can benefit from improved connectivity without the visual impact involved when building new masts.

It will enable residents, tourists and businesses to access reliable 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators - EE, Three, VMO2 and Vodafone – closing the digital divide between urban and rural communities and boosting economic growth across the nations.

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray said: “Powered by UK Government investment, 10 mast upgrades are now providing fast and reliable mobile internet access in rural areas in Scotland. This is a crucial upgrade that will help to improve connectivity – from business to tourism, and particularly to ensure that emergency services can be contacted quickly when they are needed. This is an important step and a key part of our Plan for Change for economic growth right across Scotland”

Ben Roome, CEO of Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL) said: “Since March 2020, when the Shared Rural Network was announced, 4G coverage from all four operators in Scotland has expanded by over 18,000 square kilometres, more than an area the size of Perth and Kinross, Argyll and Bute and the Scottish Borders combined. This programme will continue to improve 4G service for people in rural areas as more shared mobile sites go live.”

Since the Shared Rural Network programme began in 2020, an additional 34,000 square kilometres – an area equivalent to roughly double the size of Northern Ireland or 4.6 million football pitches – are receiving coverage from all four operators, EE, Three, VMO2 and Vodafone across the UK.

Through the SRN programme, the UK government and the UK’s four mobile network operators aim to provide 4G coverage to an additional 280,000 premises and 16,000km of the UK’s roads.

The UK government is investing £184 million to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts to provide coverage from all four mobile operators. Currently, commercial coverage from EAS masts is only available from EE – the operator responsible for the Emergency Services Network.

