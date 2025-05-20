Two in five Scots fear negative Impact of AI on music venues
The research was commissioned by Italian band, Violet Blend, ahead of their live dates in the UK, and follows their campaigning in Italy on the digital and social media challenges faced by new Italian bands in getting their music heard . Ahead of their visit to the UK, Violet Blend wanted to move away from the AI industry debate and, instead, ask music fans about their views on AI in music.
The nationally representative poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 30% of Scottish music fans said they couldn’t tell when AI featured in the music they listened to. Of the 70% that could tell, 40% said they would make an effort of avoid.
Whatever people’s personal views on the pros or cons of AI in music, 82% of Scots expressed concern over the possible consequences of AI in music:
· 51% of Scots were concerned about artists having their music copied or used without royalties being paid to them;
· 41% said they feared more grassroots music venues would close because AI might result in fewer people going to see live bands;
· 33% said they were worried more music shops would disappear from the high street as people moved away from physical music;
· 31% of music fans in Scotland expressed concern over the risk of people deciding not to study music at school and college because they felt career opportunities were limited;
· 30% of Scots were worried about bands breaking up because they found it hard to gain attention and success, competing against AI created music.
· 26% of people saw artistic consequences – with more artists focusing on giving people formulaic music that was easily popular, rather than pushing new artistic boundaries.
Giada Celeste Chelli, songwriter and lead singer of Italian band Violet Blend commented: “As an Italian band we want to take time to learn about audience attitudes to music. Our experience in Italy has showcased the challenges with technology, a few years ago there were issues on how Italian artists could share their music on social platforms, which creating disruption. AI is a new challenge – although it’s not a new technology phenomenon; it has in some shape for form been used in music production for years.”
“But now we do seem to be approaching a tipping point, where voices are being changed. Artistically there are consequences for artists, venues and, eventually, music fans. Our survey shows that many music fans are awake to potential risks. Britain gave rock to the world – with so many from Scotland - so now we are coming over to help the scene remain vibrant to for real human-made music to overcome the AI challenge.”