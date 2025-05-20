Two in five Scots fear negative Impact of AI on music venues

New music research reveals that many Scottish music fans say they will avoid AI generated music – with more than 82% fearing the potential of negative consequences of AI on the music scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research was commissioned by Italian band, Violet Blend, ahead of their live dates in the UK, and follows their campaigning in Italy on the digital and social media challenges faced by new Italian bands in getting their music heard . Ahead of their visit to the UK, Violet Blend wanted to move away from the AI industry debate and, instead, ask music fans about their views on AI in music.

The nationally representative poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 30% of Scottish music fans said they couldn’t tell when AI featured in the music they listened to. Of the 70% that could tell, 40% said they would make an effort of avoid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever people’s personal views on the pros or cons of AI in music, 82% of Scots expressed concern over the possible consequences of AI in music:

Violet Blend

· 51% of Scots were concerned about artists having their music copied or used without royalties being paid to them;

· 41% said they feared more grassroots music venues would close because AI might result in fewer people going to see live bands;

· 33% said they were worried more music shops would disappear from the high street as people moved away from physical music;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 31% of music fans in Scotland expressed concern over the risk of people deciding not to study music at school and college because they felt career opportunities were limited;

· 30% of Scots were worried about bands breaking up because they found it hard to gain attention and success, competing against AI created music.

· 26% of people saw artistic consequences – with more artists focusing on giving people formulaic music that was easily popular, rather than pushing new artistic boundaries.

Giada Celeste Chelli, songwriter and lead singer of Italian band Violet Blend commented: “As an Italian band we want to take time to learn about audience attitudes to music. Our experience in Italy has showcased the challenges with technology, a few years ago there were issues on how Italian artists could share their music on social platforms, which creating disruption. AI is a new challenge – although it’s not a new technology phenomenon; it has in some shape for form been used in music production for years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad