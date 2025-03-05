Turning the tide on loneliness
Even more concerning, a 2023 study published in JAMA Neurology has revealed that persistent loneliness could increase the risk of dementia by 30-50%. These numbers reflect a harsh reality that we cannot ignore.
At CentreStage, we believe that real change happens when we invest in connection. Last week, our Unlikely Lads choir, a group of men aged between 59 and 89, proved just that. With their performance of “Timeless Tunes,” they did more than just sing - they transformed their experience of ageing into a celebration of community, self-expression, and belonging. The choir is free to attend, but the impact is priceless.
This is a direct result of CentreStage’s Get Happy programme, an initiative that was created with a simple yet bold mission: to ensure no one faces the silence of loneliness or exclusion. The Get Happy programme focuses on bringing people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities together through art, music, and social connection.
For many, these activities are a lifeline - offering opportunities for friendship, mental stimulation, and joy. We understand that social isolation is not just a problem for the elderly, but a growing issue for individuals across age groups, which is why we’re committed to offering programmes that reach those who need it most. From young people to older adults, from people with disabilities to individuals facing mental health challenges, Get Happy offers something for everyone. It addresses social isolation at its root and providing individuals with meaningful opportunities to connect.
The impact of these efforts is profound. Not only do we see increased confidence and stronger social connections, but we also witness a shift in mental and emotional well-being. Participants report a greater sense of purpose and belonging, which are essential components of a fulfilling life, particularly for those who may have been marginalised or overlooked.
If we want to change the narrative on loneliness, we must start with community. At CentreStage, we’re doing just that.