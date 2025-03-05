Turning the tide on loneliness

Scotland’s growing loneliness epidemic demands urgent action. Over half of individuals aged 50+ experience loneliness, and with 90,000 people currently living with dementia in the country, the statistics are startling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even more concerning, a 2023 study published in JAMA Neurology has revealed that persistent loneliness could increase the risk of dementia by 30-50%. These numbers reflect a harsh reality that we cannot ignore.

At CentreStage, we believe that real change happens when we invest in connection. Last week, our Unlikely Lads choir, a group of men aged between 59 and 89, proved just that. With their performance of “Timeless Tunes,” they did more than just sing - they transformed their experience of ageing into a celebration of community, self-expression, and belonging. The choir is free to attend, but the impact is priceless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a direct result of CentreStage’s Get Happy programme, an initiative that was created with a simple yet bold mission: to ensure no one faces the silence of loneliness or exclusion. The Get Happy programme focuses on bringing people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities together through art, music, and social connection.

The men benefit from a weekly free-to-attend session at the Ayrshire community hub.

For many, these activities are a lifeline - offering opportunities for friendship, mental stimulation, and joy. We understand that social isolation is not just a problem for the elderly, but a growing issue for individuals across age groups, which is why we’re committed to offering programmes that reach those who need it most. From young people to older adults, from people with disabilities to individuals facing mental health challenges, Get Happy offers something for everyone. It addresses social isolation at its root and providing individuals with meaningful opportunities to connect.

The impact of these efforts is profound. Not only do we see increased confidence and stronger social connections, but we also witness a shift in mental and emotional well-being. Participants report a greater sense of purpose and belonging, which are essential components of a fulfilling life, particularly for those who may have been marginalised or overlooked.