Turning Entrepreneurial Daydreams into Reality

Entrepreneurial education in Scottish schools has today, Friday 15 Nov, received a much-needed boost as the Scottish Government has awarded £146k in grant funding to leading education innovators, Daydream Believers, to deliver projects focused on innovation, creativity and curiosity to Scotland’s primary and secondary pupils.

The £146,200 investment is part of the Scottish Government’s Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund to support projects which encourage an entrepreneurial mindset, align with the curriculum for excellence and support greater inclusion, equality and diversity.

The company delivering the projects is Scotland’s leading education innovator, Daydream Believers, which places creativity, curiosity and innovation at the heart of its work as key drivers to unlocking the potential of the future workforce. In under 24 months, Daydream Believers has worked with 27 local authorities, 95 schools and reached over 6,000 pupils.

Pete McLean, Commercial Director for Daydream Believers

Daydream Believers also launched the first Creative Thinking Qualification in Scotland with nearly 1,000 students signing up this year. The qualification focuses on solving real-world challenges and 97% of participants said they were positively impacted from working on it.

Led by passionate, award-winning educators who encourage pupils to embrace failure resilience and creativity, the company has worked in partnership with the likes of LEGO and Nike to ignite students' excitement for learning in new and meaningful ways.

The Scottish Government funding will allow Daydream Believers to build their ‘Dreamers and Doers’ experience taking the what and the why of entrepreneurial policy and delivering the how through real-world experiential challenges, supported by industry partners and mentors. This hands-on approach empowers students and educators to bring creativity and innovation to life, equipping Scotland’s future entrepreneurs with the skills they need to succeed.

Helena Good, Director and Project Lead, Daydream Believers, said: “The rapidly changing global landscape demands innovative thinkings and problem-solvers who can adapt and thrive.

Traditional education models often fall short in preparing students for these challenges which is why we feel passionate about cultivating a generation of future entrepreneurs who are not just dreamers but doers and capable of transforming ideas into impactful solutions.”

The ‘Dreamers and Doers’ project will include exploration into a need for a new 24 SCQF Credit Level 5 and 6 qualification in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, focused on entrepreneurial skills. This will support the company’s existing Creative Thinking SCQA Qualification which is designed to provide interactive and immersive project-based learning and how to overcome future challenges.

Helena continued: “The Entrepreneurial Fund reaffirms our commitment to generating ideas in new ways in students across Scotland. Through our SCQF Creative Thinking Qualification, we blend real-world challenges with education, building critical thinking, resilience, and adaptability.

“This funding will enable us to reach more students, empowering them to turn ideas into impactful action. By collaborating with industry, educators, and mentors, we bridge learning with practical entrepreneurship, preparing young people to face challenges with confidence.

“We are proud to support the next generation of Scottish innovators who are ready to lead and create positive change.”

Additional projects supported by the fund will include the creation of a playlist, consisting of three entrepreneurial challenges to work in partnership with the Daydream Believers’ existing SCQF Creative Thinking qualification (or supporting a new Creative Thinking and Innovation qualification).

The playlist will then be shared to a network of 95 schools across 25 local authorities in Scotland, spotlighting an innovative entrepreneurial learning experience. An interactive guide to help teachers effectively navigate the ethos behind the playlist will also be created.

Pete McLean, Commercial Director for Daydream Believers said: “An entrepreneurial mindset is a vital life skill, as essential as math and English. As educators, it’s our responsibility to bring innovation into the classroom, creating engaging, real-world content for students of all ages across primary and secondary schools.

“One of the most valuable skills we promote is embracing failure—imagine being rewarded for learning through trial and error! “We’re thrilled that the Scottish Government is investing in entrepreneurial education, a step that will have lasting positive impacts on Scotland’s economy and help to bridge the employability skills gap.