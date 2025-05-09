True Partners with Scottish-Based German Doner Kebab (GDK) and Hero Brands

Leading investment and innovation firm True is delighted to announce its strategic investment in GDK, the Glasgow-headquartered owner of the GDK brand in the UK and internationally. True will support GDK’s continued rollout as the leading Middle Eastern QSR brand in the UK and accelerate growth across existing and new markets globally.

Since launching in the UK in 2015, GDK has quickly grown to over 145 UK locations and over 170 globally under Hero Brand Ltd’s (“Hero Brands”) ownership and the leadership of CEO Simon Wallis. Hero Brands, the majority investor in GDK since 2016, will continue as an investor and key partner as the business looks to further deliver strong growth.

GDK has set out to redefine the kebab experience whilst building an exciting Gen-Z focused brand rooted in music, sport and popular culture. GDK has developed an extensive menu of fresh-to-order products featuring premium lean meats, unique toasted waffle bread and handmade signature sauces, such as the Boss Box and the OG Kebab.

True will leverage its deep expertise in the consumer sector and understanding of brands to support GDK in its ambitions to scale further in the UK, given significant headroom, and accelerate growth across new markets globally. The strategic partnership between True and Hero Brands is a compelling platform for the sustained success of GDK.

GDK will aim to bring its unique QSR offering to more customers worldwide

Simon Wallis, CEO of GDK, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with True. Their extensive understanding of brands and consumers will be hugely valuable as we continue on our exciting growth journey. At GDK, we are inspired by our purpose to elevate the kebab eating experience and it’s great to be working alongside a partner that shares the vision of dominating the kebab category across the world and in every neighbourhood we operate in.”

Richard Sharpe, Managing Director at True and new board member at GDK, stated: “GDK is an exciting brand with a highly attractive business model in the resilient QSR sector. We have known the team at Hero Brands and GDK for a number of years and are excited to partner with Athif, Simon and the team, to continue supporting the exceptional growth in collaboration with our franchisees and delivering great experiences for our customers.”

Paul Cocker, CEO and Co-Founder at True, added: “I'm excited to welcome another exceptional business to our growing portfolio of high-growth brands — our first investment in the hospitality sector. While the macro environment remains volatile and trading conditions are challenging for many consumer businesses, our focus remains firmly on the long term. We believe this climate offers a unique opportunity to back outstanding management teams who are building enduring, category-defining brands. I'm excited to partner with the GDK team as they embark on the next phase of their journey.”

Salman Siddiqui, Chief Investment Officer at Hero Brands, commented: “Our goal at Hero Brands is to incubate innovative ideas and use our platform’s ability to scale brands at pace by harnessing the power of culture. It is rewarding to witness – as the GDK partnership with True demonstrates – how our approach is delivering results, as we continue to populate our platform with new ideas, new talent, and new resources.”

Athif Sarwar, Executive Chair of Hero Brands, added: “The GDK movement has been blessed with monumental growth. We have built an incredible team at GDK focused on delivering for our partners, franchisees and guests, and we are looking forward to the next phase of the GDK journey with True.”