Trio of new hires as Wallace Whittle grows ESG and sustainability practice

Wallace Whittle, the ESG, sustainability and MEP consultancy, has announced three new hires to support a growth surge across its UK project base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which has nine offices throughout the UK, has been working on projects including the £1bn all-electric University Hospital Monklands, the mixed-use Dyecoats destination project in Leeds with Latimer by Clarion Housing Group, and Manchester’s Plus Ultra Life Sciences and Health Innovation Hub from specialist developer Kadans.

The new colleagues joining the Wallace Whittle team are:

Andrew Thorne, ESG and sustainability associate, London office: An engineer by background, Andrew is an experienced ESG and sustainability expert with particular expertise in healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace Whittle ESG Team (Nick Hayes in centre)

Murtaza Mohammadi, ESG and sustainability consultant, London office: With a background in architecture and a PhD in building technology, Murtaza will work with the team to support clients using Wallace Whittle’s proprietary ‘PathWway’ software; a tool which allows detailed, customisable benchmarking and tracking of the ESG parameters in a given project. His work will help clients to integrate building facilities, optimise construction efficiency and predict energy performance.

Lucy Thomson, principal sustainability consultant, Glasgow office: Lucy also brings an engineering background and is a specialist in sustainability strategy. She has experience across multiple sectors and expertise in areas including energy demand reduction, life cycle assessments, BREEAM and HQM.

Nick Hayes, director of ESG and sustainability at Wallace Whittle, said the team was now recruiting for several other new roles to support client growth.

He said: “Andrew, Murtaza and Lucy are all brilliantly talented people who each bring a unique set of skills to our client projects. They’re already making a real impression with clients and the wider Wallace Whittle team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad