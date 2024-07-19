Tribute to Susan Ferrier artwork unveiled

InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel has unveiled a commissioned artwork in celebration of one of the city’s great literary figures, Susan Ferrier, on the bicentenary of her novel The Inheritance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, in collaboration with Edinburgh College of Art (ECA), the University of Edinburgh has culminated in a beautiful piece that will be permanently displayed in the new Ferrier Suite at InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel.

Following a competitive selection process involving numerous talented students from ECA, Ella Williams’ standout piece entitled ‘Studies from Ferrier's The Inheritance’ was chosen as the winning entry. The piece stood out for its creativity, depth and heartfelt homage to Susan Ferrier’s ‘The Inheritance’ and its contribution to Scottish literature, 200 years after being first published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work by Williams, a third-year Fine Art student, features a collection of smaller narrative paintings that portray key elements and scenes from the novel, focusing on Ferrier’s critique of marriage in the novel.

Ella Williams and her winning piece

Her work laid bare the realities of the marriage market or the alternative of being an unwed women in 1824, the year of its publication. The paintings also reference Ferrier’s connection to Edinburgh, specifically the InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel townhouse itself, where she once lived. The collected images seek to imply a narrative while remaining ambiguous to inspire curiosity amongst its audience about Ferrier’s work.

Williams’ intention was to illustrate the novel’s protagonist, Getrude St. Clair, and her journey largely through symbolism, representing the strong female character navigating the constraints of the period setting. Leaning into aspects of romantic imagery, Williams was intrigued by Ferrier’s use of the romance genre as a subversive means to comment on the position of women in society.

Williams explained: “Several of the paintings illustrate key settings within the novel, while others represent Gertrude’s journey of self-discovery in pursuit of a suitor that is her equal, symbolised by the clasping of hands and elements of romantic imagery such as roses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figurative paintings are framed to exclude the faces of each subject, avoiding too literal an interpretation of the characters and allowing the viewers imagination to take precedence, deciding if Ferrier or Gertrude in the subject.

Williams continued: “I sought to nod to Ferrier’s residency in the building portraying elements of the hotel that would be recognisable to guests such as Ferrier looking out the window of the suite and a tea set that matches those available to guests.

“I’m delighted to have won this art project and can’t wait to see my piece displayed within the hotel and being enjoyed by visitors to the city.”

Jonathan Dawson, General Manager at InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to showcase Ella Williams’ stunning piece within the hotel. Her work not only honours Susan Ferrier’s literary achievements but adds another piece to our already rich cultural heritage. This partnership with Edinburgh College of Art has been incredibly rewarding, and we looking forward to seeing how Ella’s work will inspire our guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Mowatt, Head of Art, Edinburgh College of Art, said: “Ella Williams’ artwork is a testament to the talent and creativity nurtured at our institution. We are proud to support initiatives that connect our students with the community and celebrate our city’s historical figures.”

As well as becoming part of the hotel’s heritage, Williams also received a purchase price of £3,500 for her artwork, an overnight stay in the Ferrier Suite and dinner in the hotel’s restaurant Le Petit Beefbar.

Artistic runners up from ECA include Chengyi Xu Xu and Amy Sema who each won an overnight stay and dinner in Le Petit Beefbar.