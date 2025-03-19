Tremendous trio gear up for London Marathon to raise funds for Barnardo's Scotland

Three raring-to-go runners are training hard ahead of this year’s London Marathon in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for the country’s leading children’s charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Smith, Abby McCann and Becky Christie will pull on Barnardo’s bibs and join 50,000 other runners in the world’s most-loved marathon in the hope of raising more than £10,000 collectively.

Derek Smith, 44, from South Queensferry near Edinburgh, said: “I was fortunate to grow up in a loving family, but in a very mixed area in a low economic area in Dundee. In my school, we had many children and friends from a difficult background. Since then, I have then worked in blue chip companies throughout my career, including as CTO of Virgin Money Giving. For that reason, I am passionate about supporting children having opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At its core, Barnardo’s supports children with challenging homes and family lives, which I see day-to-day from friends who work in the Edinburgh office. I love that I am able support that in some way through my charity place in the marathon.” Derek’s fundraising page can be found here.

Becky Christie, 31, from Aberdeenshire

Abby McCann, 19, from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, said: “I am a true believer in raising money for charities that support good causes. I believe Barnardo’s is an excellent charity and supports the wellbeing of so many young people in Scotland, which is so important! I am also employed by the Co-op Food Group and Barnardo’s is our charity partner, so I have already experienced so many different fundraising opportunities through my work as well for the charity.” Abby’s fundraising page can be found here.

Becky Christie, 31, from Aberdeenshire, is hoping to raise an incredible £7,000 for the charity’s work. She said: “I have worked for Barnardo’s for 10 years and the charity is my life. I have cherished every young person supported. I appreciate that times are tough these days and I want to best support the charity in any way, shape or form that I can.” Becky’s fundraising page can be found here.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “I want to wish Becky, Derek and Abby all the best for the forthcoming TCS London Marathon and their wonderful fundraising efforts. Having joined #TeamBarnardo’s, the quartet will be making an invaluable difference to the lives of the children, young people and families we support. Fundraising for Barnardo’s means we’re able to help children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful – and have somewhere they feel they belong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, Barnardo’s has 200 runners representing the charity with the hope that an incredible total of £315,000 can be raised. The TCS London Marathon is said to be the most popular marathon on the planet and more than 1.25 million people have completed the event since the first edition in 1981. Starting at Greenwich, runner pass by some of London’s most famous landmarks, including Tower Bridge, Big Ben and The Shard.

Abby McCann, 19, from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire

At Barnardo’s, our purpose is clear: Changing childhoods and changing lives, so that children, young people, and families are safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful. Last year, we worked with thousands of children across Scotland through more than 150 services and partnerships.

Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we provided essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This included 150-plus services in Scotland.

For more than 150 years, we’ve been here for the children and young people who need us most – bringing love, care and hope into their lives and giving them a place where they feel they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad