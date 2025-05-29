Transforming the golf coaching experience with confidence

In the heart of Fife, Scotland, Lynne Mathieson, founder of Evolv3 Golf Coaching & Mentoring, is redefining golf coaching by blending technical expertise with mindset and emotional support. With a background in high-performance sport and leadership development, Lynne transitioned into golf coaching to create an inclusive, confidence-led approach that resonates with players at all levels.

Evolv3 Golf prioritises supporting women in golf, addressing common emotional and psychological barriers such as intimidation and self-doubt. However, Lynne Mathieson’s coaching is suited to anyone seeking a practical and people-centred method, offering tailored 1:1 coaching, women’s group programmes, and Love.Golf sessions, which promote learning through experience in a relaxed, supportive setting.

Currently coaching at Cluny Clays, Aberdour Golf Club, and Kirkcaldy Golf Club,Lynne is expanding her reach, working to launch services at additional locations. Looking ahead, the launch of the Women’s Golf Hub will foster a community-focused space supporting women at every stage of their golfing journey.

Upcoming structured coaching blocks will combine technical skill-building with confidence development, while a new strand of coaching will focus on the mental game, covering mindset, handling pressure, pre-shot routines, and inner confidence.

Lynne shared her aspirations, “Beyond coaching, I hope to grow a thriving women’s golf community across Fife and beyond, challenging traditional coaching models with a more empathetic, empowering, and enjoyable approach. By leading positive change in how golf is taught and experienced, Evolv3 Golf is ensuring that everyone, from total beginners to seasoned players, feels welcome, capable, and excitedabout their journey in the sport.”

Hannah Morton, Business Adviser at Business Gateway Fife supported Lynne from the pre-start stage. She said, "Supporting Lynne from the very beginning has been incredibly rewarding. Watching her business evolve from initial planning to securing essential start-up funding* and refining her marketing approach has been a privilege. She’s put in so much effort, and it’s exciting to see her taking strategic steps to maximise her impact. With continued focus, I have no doubt she’ll achieve even greater success."

With an unwavering commitment to transformation, Lynne Mathieson is proving that golf coaching is about more than perfecting swings, it’s about unlocking confidence and embracing the game in a way that feels truly authentic.

