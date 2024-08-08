Tourism tax on agenda of MP’s visit to Borders holiday park

MP John Lamont paid a visit to a family’s award-winning holiday park in the Scottish Borders this August to take the temperature of summer's tourism season.

Mr Lamont, who is shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, was at Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park near the town of Lauder in Berwickshire, less than 30 miles south of Edinburgh.

A popular destination for people wishing to explore the Borders countryside with easy access to Scotland's capital. John Lamont heard that the park was enjoying a busy year.

The MP was welcomed by park owner Edward Maitland-Carew and site manager Scott McDonald, together with Sarah Allanson, Scottish Director of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association.

Mr Lamont took a tour of the park grounds where staying options include luxury woodland lodges where pampering touches include private hot tubs and decking for al-fresco dining.

There are also views to nearby Thirlestane Castle, a popular visitor attraction in the region, and guests are likely to spot some of the park's abundant wildlife inhabitants, including deer.

In keeping with the park's forward-looking sustainability policies, hot water, heating and power in the lodges is supplied by a ground source heat pump and solar energy.

The MP, who represents Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, was also shown the re-plantings of native trees and shrubs by the park which will provide food and habitats for wildlife.

John Lamont MP is shown the light and spacious interior of one of the woodland lodges

In addition to its lodges, Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park also provides holiday caravans to own, and pitching facilities for campers and the owners of touring caravans and motorhomes.

During his visit, John Lamont discussed a number of the issues which Scottish parks and other holiday accommodation providers are currently facing.

They included the Scottish government’s proposed “tourism tax” which would see businesses such as Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park having to impose an additional nightly charge on visitors.

The park industry’s official representative body, the British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA), has voiced strong opposition to the levy, saying it could stifle tourism growth.

Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park is a member of BH&HPA, and Edward Maitland-Carew said he was pleased to have had the opportunity to make the park's views known to John Lamont.

"We are very grateful to Mr Lamont for taking time out to learn more about our family's long-established enterprise, and our various achievements.

"We have created many employment opportunities on site for people living in the area, and support businesses in nearby Lauder by encouraging park visitors to shop locally.

"As well as a more traditional holiday park offering, our six luxurious new woodland lodges are completely unique, and we have planning consent for two additional units.

"Overall, our aim is to continue providing guests with a truly memorable experience.

"Our thanks go to both John Lamont for his continuing support of tourism enterprises in the area, and to BH&HPA for organising his visit," he added.

Following his visit, Mr Lamont commented: "It was a pleasure to attend this fantastic destination, and I’m very grateful for the tour of the park, and for the discussion about the issues that tourism businesses are currently facing.

"Local businesses like Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park are key local employers and bring a lot of visitors to our area.

"Tourism enterprises need more support from the Scottish Government and they should ditch proposals for a tourist tax, which would do real damage to the sector," said Mr Lamont.