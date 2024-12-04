Thistle be a merry little Christmas

For one day only, on Saturday, December 7, Laura Bond and Thistle Street’s independent businesses will unite to offer exclusive holiday deals, encouraging shoppers to celebrate the season while supporting Edinburgh’s thriving local business community.

Joining Laura Bond in this festive collaboration is a vibrant mix of Thistle Street retailers, including SMI, Stoodio, Cobbled Roastery, Black Moon Botanica, ALC, Racket and Webber, each showcasing their own exclusive Christmas offers.

The campaign shines a spotlight on the charm and exceptional quality of Edinburgh’s local shops, demonstrating that shopping locally is more than just about finding the perfect gift, but is about uplifting and supporting the community that makes the city unique.

Join Laura Bond and neighbouring boutiques in store for a joyful day of shopping on Saturday, December 7 only, as Thistle Street transforms into a festive haven for holiday shoppers. The Laura Bond store will host seasonal celebrations from 10 am to 5:45pm. Shoppers will be able to receive:

Store owners gather ahead of Thistle Street shopping day

An exclusive 20% discount on all in-store purchases for one day only. Complimentary Christmas themed cookies and a glass of fizz whilst browsing the store. Goodie bags, valued at over £100, for the first 15 Laura Bond *paying customers, filled with holiday-themed surprises.

Other offers available on Thistle Street include:

20% off all coffee-based drinks at Cobbled Roasters 15% off everything at SMI Store A 50% sale rack, along with 10% off the rest of the store at Stoodio 10% off at Black Moon Botanica

This special shopping event offers an intimate, community-focused experience, perfect for finding one-of-a-kind gifts in a from small local Edinburgh businesses in a warm and festive setting. By choosing to shop local this season, customers can directly contribute to the success of independent retailers who bring craftsmanship and character to Edinburgh’s retail scene.

Laura Bond, Founder and Creative Director at Laura Bond Jewellery said “This Christmas, I’m encouraging people to embrace the spirit of community by choosing to shop local for those last-minute stocking fillers, rather than turning to large online retailers. After all, local businesses are at the heart of our communities, adding unique character, creating jobs, and supporting a thriving local economy.

Even buying just a couple of gifts from independent businesses can make a real difference. Now, more than ever, it’s vital to shop small.

At Laura Bond, we pride ourselves on offering a personalised experience for every customer, ensuring that each visit feels special. As we approach the busy festive period, it’s crucial for us and other small businesses to feel that support.

I’m looking forward to personally thanking everyone this December – our Christmas shopping day will be the perfect start to the holiday season.”

