This is the best country pub in Edinburgh for the ultimate Sunday roast this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, show your dad you care with more than a card and a bar of chocolate – treat him to one of the nation’s favourite meals with an unforgettable Sunday roast and a crisp pint of Peroni at one of Edinburgh’s finest pubs.

Premium Country Pub Collection’s (https://www.premiumcountrypubcollection.co.uk/#/) Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up its most popular pubs from Edinburgh, loved for its rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

The Sheep Heid Inn

Signature Sunday Sharer