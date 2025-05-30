The White Buffalo is coming to Glasgow in August 2025

American singer-songwriter-guitarist Jake Smith aka: The White Buffalo, is coming to the UK for a special three-date tour which stops off at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on the 26th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful and prolific storyteller through his songcraft, Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo’s body of work includes prominent song and soundtrack placements in the worlds of TV and Film including the TV series Sons Of Anarchy, This Is Us, Californication, The Punisher, The Terminal List, and the films Shelter, Safe Havenand West of Memphis.

The White Buffalo’sdark blues and light Americana-roots-tinged folk provided a soundtrack of tunes for the entire seven-season run of the FX original series Sons of Anarchy, which included 11 songs overall. The last song in the series finale for SOA “Come Join The Murder,” earned The White Buffalo his first-ever Emmy-Award Nomination. NPR’s “All Songs Considered” hailed The White Buffalo as an“amazing storyteller,”the Los Angeles Times added “Smith’s baritone echoes with villains and misfits, drunks, and philistines,” while Classic Rock magazine declared TWB “America’s darkest country/blues export…imagine a blue collar Tom Waits, or Nick Cave pumping gas in a station just off the highway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 2024 saw the release of his first-ever live album, ‘A Fright Train Through The Night’. Smith describes the record as: “This album spans my entire career, over 20-plus years of writing and performing songs. With more than a hundred songs to choose from, some of these tracks I wrote in my 20s, and others were born just years ago. We selected crowd favourites and some deep cuts to give them a new life.”

The White Buffalo

He adds: “We also did a completely reworked adaptation of the song ‘House of the Rising Sun.’ I wanted to establish a definitive version that was all our own, and representative of our sound, giving a fresh alternative to the original 'Sons of Anarchy' show version.