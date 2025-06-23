The serve of The 153rd Open inspired by bartender’s grandmother

Prestwick-born bartender wins national competition to debut bespoke cocktail at Royal Portrush

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talented Scottish bartender has beat out competition from across the UK to craft this year’s Serve of The 153rd Open, set to take place at Royal Portrush this July.

Scott Dunlop (21), from Prestwick triumphed in the contest, hosted by Ben Lomond Gin the Official Gin of The Open, which saw mixologists challenged to craft a unique cocktail that reflected the rich heritage and character of the world’s oldest golf championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The champion serve will stand as testament to the iconic Portrush, celebrated through the adventurous spirit of Ben Lomond Gin, and to be enjoyed exclusively by those attending this year’s Open.

Serve of The Open

Scott’s winning creation Brambles in the Rough was inspired by his grandmother Helen, who now lives with Alzheimer’s. Aged 79 she shared her passion for foraging with Scott during his childhood, when they used to pick brambles along the hedgerows at Old Prestwick Golf Course - the original home of The Open which was first held there in 1860.

Scott Dunlop said: “My grandmother was such an influential figure in my life when I was growing up. We used to pick brambles to make jam. My fingers would be stained purple, and I would have scrapes from the nettles.

"She called it character building – I’m not so sure – but they are memories that I will cherish forever, and it is what inspired me to fall in love with bold seasonal flavours. It is true that sometimes in the rough you find something unexpectedly brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Growing up in Prestwick, golf was always in the background. The town’s historic ties to The Open and the sense of tradition it carries really inspired me. Like Portrush, there is this incredible historical connection with golf.

Joanne Carlin, Di Stewart, Scott Dunlop and Paula McIntyre

“Brambles in the Rough combines those cherished memories with the wild beauty of Portrush. It is a love letter to the salty sea air and dramatic scenery of the Northern Irish coast, using foraged brambles and finished with a saline mist to evoke the North Atlantic breeze and a meringue garnish to echo the white cliffs.”

Scott was crowned winner by an expert panel of judges which included the celebrated Northern Irish chef Paula McIntyre, sports broadcaster Di Stewart and Joanne Carlin, Head of Sponsorships at Ben Lomond Gin. They praised Scott for the care and thought that had gone into the development of the serve, his bold use of flavour and his ability to capture the landscape and the character of Portrush.

Scott honed his bartending skills at Scotts in Troon, where he worked for nearly two years before moving to Aberdeen to study Applied Sport and Exercise Science at university. Now Assistant Bar Manager at local institution The Albyn, he is known for his inventive approach to flavour and storytelling through mixology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott continued: “I have been fortunate to work alongside so many talented mixologists and I have enjoyed learning the art of flavour creation.

Scott Dunlop

“To have my cocktail served at The Open, an event I’ve admired since I was a child, is surreal. It’s a pinch-me moment and I know my grandmother would be proud.”

John Grieveson, Chief Marketing Officer at Loch Lomond Group, owner of Ben Lomond Gin, said: “The Open is one of the biggest milestones in our calendar, providing us with a global stage to showcase the adventurous spirit of Ben Lomond Gin.

“To us, a great serve is not just about the ingredients, it’s about the story it tells and the feelings it evokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its rugged terrain, rolling dunes, and dramatic coastline, Royal Portrush offers boundless inspiration. Scott’s creation captured that perfectly and we are looking forward to sharing Brambles in the Rough with fans at this year’s Open.”

The Open is the oldest golf tournament in the world and the sport’s original championship, which brings together professional players from across the globe to compete for the coveted Claret Jug.

This year’s championship will be held at Royal Portrush from 13 to 20 July. Visitors to The 153rd Open will have the chance to try Brambles in the Rough at the Ben Lomond Gin garden and the Loch Lomond Whiskies stand.

For more information about Ben Lomond Gin and to purchase The Open 2025 Special Edition please visit: https://www.benlomondgin.com/products/153rd-royal-portrush-2025-limited-release-gin

To make Scott’s Bramble in the Rough:

40ml Ben Lomond Scottish Gin

25ml homemade bramble and woodruff syrup

20ml fresh lime juice

100ml soda top

2 sprays of 20% saline solution

Merigue (garnish)