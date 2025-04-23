The Scottish idioms and phrases that have helped shape the English language

A number of Scottish idioms and phrases feature prominently in a British Council list that sheds light on the evolution of English.

Launched to coincide with World English Day, Phrase-ology highlights how language is constantly evolving, shaped by global influences and pop culture, while preserving phrases with origins that date as far back as Ancient Greece.

Led by computational linguistics expert Dr. Barbara McGillivray and Natural Language Processing specialist Iacopo Ghinassi, the research analysed millions of online documents to track the emergence and frequency of expressions.

The British Council then curated a final list of 100 phrases with intriguing backgrounds.

One of the oldest and most well-known Scottish sayings to make the list is "blood is thicker than water." First recorded in 1737, this phrase emphasises the importance of family loyalty, suggesting that familial bonds are stronger than other relationships. While its meaning has been debated over the years, it remains a cornerstone of family-related expressions.

Another classic phrase, "the best-laid plans," comes from the 1785 Robert Burns poem To a Mouse. The line "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men Gang aft agley" poignantly illustrates that no matter how carefully laid a plan may be, it can still go awry. This timeless piece of wisdom has been adopted across cultures and is frequently cited to acknowledge the unpredictability of life.

Scotland's influence also extends to the world of fashion, with the phrase "dressed to the nines" originating in a 1719 epistle by Scottish poet William Hamilton. This expression, meaning to be dressed in the height of fashion, has been part of the English lexicon for centuries and remains as relevant today as ever.

The playful yet direct "Haud yer wheesht!" – which translates to "be quiet" or "shut up" – can be traced back to the 1800s and is a common colloquialism in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. The word "wheesht" is derived from the Irish Gaelic word "faoistin," which means to whisper or to be quiet and has recently gained renewed attention thanks to popular TV shows like Derry Girls and Line of Duty.

A phrase with a more subtle meaning is "to give someone the cold shoulder." First recorded in 1816, this expression refers to intentionally showing indifference or disdain, often by offering a cold piece of meat (the "cold shoulder") to someone. It has since become synonymous with social rejection and is still widely used today.

In a more dramatic context, "to set the heather on fire" was first used in 1817 by renowned Scottish author Walter Scott. The phrase suggests creating a disturbance or making a bold statement, much like the expression "setting the world on fire" in English. Historically, it also referenced becoming an outlaw or troublemaker, emphasising Scotland's wild, rebellious spirit.

No Cap - boomers, millennials, and Gen Z still "keep it real"

Outside of Scottish phrases, the study also examined how different generations use language online, analysing comments across platforms with high interaction from specific age groups. While expressions like "better late than never" and "pipe down" remain widespread across generations, modern slang such as "glow up" is more common among millennials and Gen Z. Some phrases, however, bridge generational divides—"keep it real", popular since the 1960s, remains widely used, while "YOLO", although popularised by Drake in 2011, is also commonly used across all platforms and likely reached older generations through the influence of social media.

Long time no see - the forgotten global origins of English phrases

The research also looked at familiar English phrases with international origins. "Moment of truth" is believed to come from the Spanish "hora de la verdad", a bullfighting term. "Long time no see" may have roots in Chinese Pidgin English or early 20th-century American Western literature. "Chin chin", now a drinking toast, derives from the Chinese "qǐng" (meaning "please"). The study also highlights global linguistic parallels—like the Nigerian phrase "to yarn dust", which mirrors the English phrase "to talk rubbish" or "to spin a yarn".

The collection categorises phrases into eight groups overall. They include:

Global English – Borrowed from other languages and cultures (e.g., let the genie out of the bottle, from Arabic).

Classic Evergreen – Long-standing phrases (e.g., raining cats and dogs, dating to 1661).

Generational – Popular in specific eras (e.g., instant karma, coined by John Lennon in 1970, common in the 2000s).

Pop Culture – Popularised by media across the ages (e.g., let them cook).

Sports – Derived from sports (e.g., straight off the bat).

Gen Z – Recent expressions and slang (e.g., no cap).

Language of Belief – Rooted in religion (e.g., turn the other cheek).

Shakespeare – Originating from or popularised by his works (e.g., wearing one's heart on one's sleeve, Othello).

Speaking about the list, Peter Brown, Director, British Council Scotland, said: "The Scottish idioms and phrases that feature in our Phrase-ology list, along with many others, continue to influence how English is spoken today. Their historical roots and continued use across generations show just how much Scotland has shaped the language we speak. As more people begin to rediscover these expressions, they remain a vibrant part of Scotland's cultural legacy, reminding us all of the power of language to connect us across time and place."

Mark Walker, Director of English & Exams at the British Council, said: "This latest study into the evolution of English explores the phrases we use to express shared ideas and experiences - it shows how much English is shaped by people around the world and how it continues to grow and adapt. By celebrating the richness of our language, we're not just looking at its past, but also at the future of English. Whether for work, study, travel, relationships, or lifelong learning, as the global lingua franca, English is one of the key ways that people connect and engage across cultures."

Dr. Barbara McGillivray, leading expert in computational linguistics and digital humanities said: "Working on this collection, we had the chance to explore the deep historical roots of English expressions while applying modern computational techniques to trace their evolution. Analysing the frequency and emergence of idioms, proverbs, and phrases, we uncover not only the impact of historical events but also how the digital era shapes the language we use today. This collection offers a unique perspective on how English, as both a living and historical entity, continues to adapt and reflect the changing world."