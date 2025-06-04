The Oven Pizza bringing flavours of Italy to Fife
Owner, Dillon explained, “We are an award-winning pizzeria, serving authentic Neapolitan pizza from a stone baked oven using the freshest, and where possible, locally sourced products and a lot of fresh produce from Italy. Along with our pizzas, we are serving a chicken kebab that we hear is the best people have tried and many different delicious sides. Where possible, we make everything from scratch from sauces to mozzarella sticks.”
A client of Business Gateway Fife, Business Adviser, Graeme Currie has supported Dillon in the growth of the business. He commented, “I was delighted to be able to help secure a SME Development Fund grant, funded by the UK Government through the UK Prosperity Fund, which enabled Dillon to upgrade the dough production capacity, allowing larger dough batches to be created, along with improved temperature control through a new air con unit. This enabled Dillon to improve efficiency and reduce waste in food preparation. He also received a Town Centre grant which helped the renovations of the shop.”
Dillon added, “Along with our bricks and mortar location which has a seating area, our log fired cooking airstream currently serves at Anstruther’s Legends bar, twice a week on Wednesday and Fridays. Our airstream attends many festivals and weddings and is bookable for private and corporate events or weddings for as little as £12.50 per guest. We are booked to appear at The Royal Highland show, TRNSMT, Silverstone for the F1, Oasis, Creamfields and of course many weddings and private events, so looking forward to a busy summer ahead.”
Whether thinking of starting a business or looking to grow or sustain an existing business, contact Business Gateway Fife on 01592 858333 for a variety of advice and support or visit www.bgateway.com/fife