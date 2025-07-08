The multi award winning UK Careers Fair to host a major free event on August 6th, for job seekers from any background or industry, as well as those who are seeking a change of career!

On August 6th, between 10am -2pm, the UK Careers Fair will be hosting their Inverness Careers Fair. The venue is Eden Court, IV3 5SA.

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Experience face to face networking!

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.