The most serene hidden gems to visit in Scotland this summer

Discover a different side of Scotland. While iconic sites like Edinburgh Castle and Loch Ness draw the crowds, a new report has highlighted some equally impressive but lesser-known destinations.

The alternate destinations are perfect for travellers seeking tranquillity, charm, and authentic local experiences which are a little further from the tourist trail.

This shift aligns with the growing travel trend known as JOMO (the “Joy of Missing Out”), which encourages visitors to embrace slower, more meaningful journeys focused on personal interests and peaceful moments rather than rushing through popular tourist hotspots.

To uncover the best Scottish destinations that capture the essence of JOMO, FlixBus conducted a study comparing over 30 Scottish towns and villages, considering factors like the number of nature parks, spas, wellness centres, minimum temperatures, sunshine and rainfall, as well as how locations are cropping up in Google searches.

St Monans

1. St Andrews

Renowned for being the “home of golf”, the seaside town of St. Andrews comes in first place as the ultimate Scottish JOMO destination. Approximately an hour away from Fife, the coastal town scored an overall 55 out of 100 due to its abundance of JOMO experiences.

With 6,100 travel-related Google searches per month, St. Andrews has solidified its position as a go-to destination for relaxation.

2. St Monans

If village life is calling your name, St Monans offers a prime escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Scoring 53 out of 100 in our index, this quaint village ranks highly for average hours of sunshine (1,574) and outdoor activities, proving the power of nature-based experiences.

3. St Abbs

Natural beauty and wildlife go hand in hand in St Abbs, a small fishing village on the southeastern coast of Scotland. Coming in at third place with a 52 out of 100 ranking score, it’s the ideal place for a JOMO trip, offering a rugged coastline, dramatic cliffs, and clear waters to explore.

St Abbs is home to two stunning nature parks, the highest number per capita in the study - but it only has 350 travel-related Google searches per month, showing it is a true hidden gem.

4. Ayr

With a rich literary history and links to famous poet, Robert Burns, the seaside town of Ayr offers a peaceful escape for JOMO travellers. Scoring 51 out of 100 within our index, Ayr still ranks highly for JOMO travel amongst Scottish towns and villages despite its larger size.

With impressively positive reviews for its nature attractions (2,202 4*+ reviews) and wellness amenities (average of 4.5/5), visitors are bound to enjoy the full JOMO experience in Ayr.

5. Arbroath

If you’re looking for a JOMO trip where pure relaxation is the goal, Arbroath is the perfect destination. In Flixbus' analysis, this town on the North Sea coast scored the highest average reviews for spas, wellness centres, and spa hotels (average of 4.8/5), with an overall score of 50 out of 100.

