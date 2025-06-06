The MOLE Clinic releases data in support of Men’s Health Awareness Month, and Men’s Health Week (9-15 June)

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month (with Men's Health Week being held 9 to 15 June) and dedicated skin cancer screen facility The MOLE Clinic based at 132 W Regent Street, Glasgow has revealed that significantly more females are booking a mole check appointment than males (66% versus 34%).

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a cancer that doesn’t differentiate between the sexes, the group is urging men to take the risks of late detection seriously, and to get their moles regularly checked (and any suspicious moles checked straight away). Acknowledging the fact, if detected early enough, skin cancer is highly treatable.

Dr Amélie Seghers, Consultant Dermatologist at The MOLE Clinic, states: “Our early detection message is part of our year-round campaign to encourage regular screening for skin cancer, however Men’s Health Awareness Month (and Men’s Health Awareness Week, starting on 9th June) allows us spotlight the massive differences in take-up levels between men and women. We are passionate in our mission to reducing this gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are fully committed to raising awareness of the importance of early detection and to promoting the normalisation of regular mole checks, so they become an integral part of a person’s annual health routine”.

Skin cancer screening at The MOLE Clinic

For 21 years, The MOLE Clinic has been supporting its patients with early detection of skin cancer and mole removal, with over 35,000 people every year visiting its clinics in London (4 locations: Harley Street, Oxford Circus and Moorgate), Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The brand’s mission is to help lower the UK skin cancer mortality rate by detecting skin cancer early. This is achieved by developing innovative, highest quality screening services and making those services widely available and easily accessible to the UK public and NHS GPs.

The MOLE Clinic is Bupa and AXA PPP recognised, approved by Alliance Surgical & Vitality Health, approved NHS Suppliers, and Care Quality Commission Regulated.