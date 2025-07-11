The Future is Golden: Walker’s Shortbread celebrates first apprentice graduation ceremony

Walker’s Shortbread celebrated the graduation of its first-ever apprenticeship cohort with a special ceremony at Aberlour House. The event recognised the dedication, achievements, and personal growth of seven apprentices over the past year.

Launched in 2024, the apprenticeship programme reflects Walker’s commitment to investing in young, local talent and bridging the gap between education and meaningful employment. The initiative encourages an inclusive, supportive environment where apprentices are equipped with the skills and confidence to succeed in their careers.

Each graduate received a Certificate of Achievement, presented by Nicky Walker, Managing Director of Walker’s Shortbread. The ceremony featured inspiring speeches, reflections from the apprentices, and words of encouragement for the graduates’ bright futures.

From left to right, [back row] Paige Reid, Martha Morton, [middle row] Caitlyn Constantine, Aryn Folkard, [front row] Aarryn Dunn, Bobby Clark, and Jon Smith.

Over the past year, the apprentices gained hands-on experience in their respective fields, which include IT, HR, Finance, Production, Maintenance, and Reception. Through collaborative workshops, tailored mentorship, and structured learning pathways, the programme forms the foundation for the apprentices to progress into successful careers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nicky Walker, Managing Director of Walker’s Shortbread, said: “At Walker’s Shortbread, we take pride in nurturing young talent and creating opportunities and pathways for the next generation of workers in the north of Scotland. Our programmes were offered in a wide range of roles, from finance and administration through to engineering and production.

“The apprentices have brought fresh ideas, energy, and enthusiasm and this ceremony is a celebration of their achievements and a recognition of their contributions. We look forward to seeing all they accomplish as they progress in their careers.”

Reflections from the Apprentices

The apprentices also took the stage to share their experiences and highlight the impact the programme has had on their personal and professional development.

Martha Morton, Finance Apprentice, reflected on her journey: “The apprenticeship programme has been an incredible experience - I couldn’t have asked for better. It’s allowed me to discover my passion for finance, while developing valuable skills. The interactive workshops are insightful and provide fantastic opportunities to connect with fellow apprentices.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a programme that invests in young people and creates opportunities for careers in Scotland. I feel motivated and fully prepared to achieve my future goals.”

Shaping the Future of Scottish Talent

Looking ahead, Jill Armitt, Head of HR, announced the next cohort of apprentices will begin workshops in September. The focus will include key areas such as Health and Safety, Grounds, and Production.

Applications for 2026-2027 will open during Scottish Apprenticeship Week in February/March.