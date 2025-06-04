The Bellrock Builders of Tomorrow take top prize in eco house design challenge

Last week a talented team from Arbroath High School claimed first prize in an exciting new design competition aimed at inspiring the next generation of construction and property professionals. Tasked with designing an eco house of the future, the pupils impressed judges last week with their innovation, teamwork, and thoughtful approach - as well as securing £500 for their school.

The Timber Transformation design competition, hosted by Timber Engineering UK in partnership with DYW Tay Cities (Developing the Young Workforce), began with 73 teams (700 pupils) from across Dundee, Angus, and Perth. Just nine teams earned a place in last week’s grand final, held at Utili-Tay’s venue in Dundee. Arbroath High School’s, Bellrock Builders of Tomorrow, won overall and due such a high standard of entries, a highly commended prize was awarded to the ‘Eco-Dragons’ of Baldragon Academy from Dundee.

Finalists were challenged to present their sustainable house designs to a panel of construction and design experts. From detailed architectural plans and virtual walkthroughs to physical 3D models and even a rap performance about sustainable homes, the range and quality of work really impressed the judges. Teams tackled a full range of topics including local property values, energy efficiency, low-carbon construction, and environmental impact - showcasing a high level of research and work.

“We launched the Timber Transformation competition to encourage interest in the construction industry among young people who might be starting to look at their career options,” said Eddie Wighton, co-Founder for Timber Engineering UK and Invertay Homes. “It’s a sector full of opportunity, but it’s also facing a significant skills shortage. We were expecting a handful of entries, so to receive submissions from 73 teams was absolutely brilliant.”

The event not only celebrated student talent but also aimed to build stronger links between schools and the construction sector, encouraging young people to consider rewarding careers in construction, design, engineering - and housebuilding.

Lesley English, Regional Lead for Developing the Young Workforce said: “This fantastic initiative highlighted opportunities in construction, timber engineering, and interior design, while promoting the skills and innovation needed to help us build a greener UK economy. It was great to witness the enthusiasm from all the students. The knowledge and research the young people had done on their builds was amazing. It was a pleasure for DYW Tay Cities to partner with Timber Engineering UK for this project and we look forward to this being an annual event.”

Diane Smith, teacher at Arbroath Academy said: “The Timber Transformation Challenge has been an inspiring event that gave our young people the chance to shine. From the creative designs to the confident presentations, it was clear how much our pupils had learned and grown through the experience. The competition was a brilliant example of what can be achieved when education and industry come together, and we’re incredibly grateful to DYW and Timber Engineering for creating such a valuable opportunity. Bringing schools and businesses together in this way gives pupils a real sense of purpose, builds key skills for the future, and opens their eyes to exciting career possibilities."

“Well done to every student who took part in our Timber Transformation competition,” added Mike Pratt, also Co-Founder of Timber Engineering UK and Invertay Homes. “We hope this experience has sparked a lasting interest in the industry and has shown these young people just how dynamic and worthwhile a career in construction can be.”