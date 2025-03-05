The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 calls for Scotland’s playwrights

As spring sets in and the year moves forward, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Scotland and beyond has arrived with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025.

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this initiative is calling for both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

The challenge offers a unique platform for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—an opportunity rarely available in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in duration and can explore any subject matter, providing writers with creative freedom. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to bring their vision to life.

This groundbreaking award is pushing new boundaries in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the quality of theatre produced at sea is on par with the best in the West End. With a judging panel including industry leaders such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this competition promises valuable mentorship and exposure for writers.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Scotland and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this innovative programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.