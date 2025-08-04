The AC Hotel by Marriott launch Glasgow's breathtaking new events and wedding venue
Built initially as Glasgow's City Parish Hall, the building has stood as a silent witness to over a century of civic life, community gatherings, and historic milestones. Its architectural grandeur—featuring vaulted ceilings, intricate stonework, and stately proportions—tells the story of a city rich in character. Now, after years of dormancy, a visionary team has not only restored the space but reimagined it for a new generation of memories.
This Grade A-listed building has been transformed into a show-stopping venue for elegant weddings, unforgettable celebrations, and high-impact corporate events. Highlights include soaring ceilings, a dramatic glass-roofed courtyard, and a prime location just off George Square, combining Glasgow's rich heritage with sophisticated, modern luxury.
Craig Munro, General Manager of AC by Marriott Glasgow, shared his excitement about the launch:
"Welcoming guests into The Collector's Hall for the first time is a moment I'll never forget. As General Manager of The Collector's Hall and AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, I've had the privilege of watching this extraordinary building evolve—from a forgotten parish hall into one of the city's most exclusive destinations for weddings, events, and conferences.
With over 240 beautifully designed rooms, including heritage suites overlooking George Square, we're offering something truly unique: a fully integrated venue experiencein the very heart of Glasgow."
Jennifer Williamson, Deputy General Manager of AC by Marriott Glasgow, highlighted the collaborative journey behind the transformation:
"The journey to creating The Collector's Hall has been nothing short of inspiring. From the earliest planning stages to the final touches, it has taken a whole team effort. Our hotel staff and operational teams have all contributed to transforming this remarkable space into something Glasgow can be truly proud of.
As Deputy General Manager, I'm especially proud of what this venue offers to the city's business community. The Collector's Hall is not just visually impressive—it's purpose-built for impactful conferences, product launches, awards ceremonies, and corporate dinners."
With the festive season approaching, The Collector's Hall is already fielding enquiries for Christmas celebrations, including company parties, client receptions, and end-of-year events. Offering a central, striking backdrop for gatherings of all kinds, the venue is poised to become one of Glasgow's most sought-after spaces, where history, elegance, and innovation meet.