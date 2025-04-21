The abandoned puppy who captured hearts around the world

When Gea Alixandru picked up yet another abandoned puppy, she and the team from UK charity Barking Mad Dog Rescue (BMDR), set up and run by a Scotswoman, could never have imagined the social media interest the little dog was going to generate. The story of the puppy, who was named Alice, has had over 3 million views, nearly 80,000 likes and received 8,000 comments and good wishes since it was initially shared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was driving to the shelter as usual and I thought I saw a dog by the side of the road so I turned around and went back.’ says Gea, who works in BMDR’s Romanian shelter team. “I pulled up and there was this black and white puppy. I guessed about 4 months old. She had been left by the busy road with just some scraps of food and a takeaway carton of water.”

“In Romania, this is something that happens almost every day, so I did what I always do. I put her in the car and took her back to our shelter. I filmed the rescue so the team could share her on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day little Alice was taken to the vets as her breathing was very raspy.

Alice at the vets

“Gea sent a lovely video of Alice getting cuddles.” said Claire Kirk, a UK-based volunteer who contributes to BMDR’s social media. “Poor Alice’s X-rays showed two broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung! We think these dreadful injuries were caused by the pup being hit or kicked. She also had multiple small objects in her intestines, most likely stones Alice had eaten to stave off hunger”

“We posted the video and information from the vets, as people had been asking for updates following her rescue. Then the comments, likes and shares started and they still haven’t stopped!” said Claire. “People from all over the world were commenting to say how horrified they were by how Alice had been treated. Despite having such awful experiences in her short life, Alice is still full of trust, love and happiness. This has resonated with so many people.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/9517507751702968

BMDR says Alice has already had multiple applications to adopt her, and she will be rehomed in the UK when she is well enough to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puppy Alice who had broken ribs from being hit or kicked

BMDR rescues abandoned and stray dogs in the Constanta region, Romania. Where possible, the dogs are rehomed across Europe. BMDR also runs ongoing free dog and cat spay/neuter campaigns, working within its local community to educate people about animal welfare.

They also provide a life-long safe haven for dogs who may be disabled or not adoptable, at their two permanent shelters, which house over 300 dogs. To date, Barking Mad Dog Rescue has placed over 3,000 dogs into loving homes.

BMDR Founder, Scotswoman Hilary Anderson said: “We hope Alice’s story will educate more people about the way dogs are treated globally, and encourage more people to consider adopting a rescue dog and to not buy from a breeder. BMDR have just celebrated the 10th birthday of our charity! What started as a small rescue, set up in response to the brutal Romanian killing law and the horrendous conditions in many public shelters, has gone from strength to strength. Alice’s story is an all too common example of how dogs continue to be treated in Romania, and of the difference we have made to the lives of so many dogs, for whom we were their only hope.”

“We simply could not do what we do without the support of those who adopt or foster dogs, which makes space for us to take in the next dog in need. Likewise, we are indebted to our wonderful sponsors and donors, who keep doggy bellies full, vet bills paid and enable our shelters to operate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice and one of the cats at the Barking Mad Dog Rescue shelter