Tesco Shoppers in Scotland set for £500k gold rush for local charities

Tesco shoppers in Scotland have a golden hour to win a share of HALF A MILLION POUNDS for their local school or a children’s group this Saturday (September 21).

As part of the supermarket’s Stronger Starts campaign, between 12pm-1pm shoppers in select Tesco stores can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Customers who find a gold token will be able to select which of the three chosen local school or children’s groups will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

Tesco stores taking part in Scotland include Glasgow Silverburn Extra, Glasgow Union Street Express, Edinburgh Bruntsfield Express, Corstorphine Extra, Dundee Riverside Extra, Perth Express, Airdrie Forrest Street Express and Kirkwall.

Tesco shoppers have a chance to win £5k for local charities.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: “Schools and local projects are vital in supporting our children and our communities. We’re giving customers the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco Stronger Starts, an £8million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups in areas across Scotland to provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Schools and children’s groups in Scotland can apply via Groundwork for a grant by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.