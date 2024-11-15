Tayside care home marks International Men’s Day

HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home in Dundee, Tayside, is marking International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, which aims to raise awareness of men’s wellbeing.

The wellbeing of residents at Riverside View Care Home is a key focus and colleagues create an atmosphere of fun and inclusion through running a weekly programme of events which incorporate residents’ hobbies.

At Riverside View Care Home, the team have helped a resident to get back on a motorcycle as part of a nostalgic experience.

Tommy Briggs, a resident at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, enjoyed a visit from a motorcycle group after he revealed his passion for motorbikes when speaking to staff at the home. Tommy, who has lived at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home for a year-and-a-half, told staff about how he used to ride motorcycles himself.

Following this, Nurse Francine Morrison had the idea of contacting the Dundee Scooter Review (DSR) and asked them to come along and see Tommy. Willie Hools better known as Hoolie, who is Head of the DSR, showed Tommy and the other residents the motorcycle, and asked Tommy if he wanted to take a seat.

The visit from the DSR was more than just a day with motorbikes for Tommy – it was a reconnection with a former hobby, and a powerful reminder that it is never too late to rekindle an old passion.

The team at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home are proud to go the extra mile for their residents, no matter their age or abilities. The team are committed to delivering person-centred care for residents living at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home.

Tommy Briggs, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, said:

“I never thought I would sit on a bike again; I cannot believe this! Thank you so much.”

Clair McDonald, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, commented: