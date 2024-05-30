Taylor Swift's concerts to inject £77m into Edinburgh's economy

On June 7, 8 and 9, Swiftie fans local to Edinburgh and from further afield will watch their idol take the stage for three highly anticipated concerts at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

This landmark event is more than just a musical spectacle; it's set to provide a substantial economic boost for Edinburgh. Hellotickets created an insight into how these concerts will affect various industries, bringing in millions and helping transform the local economy:

Taylor Swift's concerts in Edinburgh are expected to inject a total tourist spend of between £45.9 million to £76.5 million (around £765 per tourist)

Murrayfield Stadium has a capacity of ±67,000 for concert setups - so around 200,000 fans will attend the concerts over the three nights

For major urban areas, it's common to see around 50-70% of concertgoers being local, so between 60,000 to 100,000 will be visiting from other areas.

According to a report by Visit Scotland, the average length of stay for domestic visitors to Scotland, including Edinburgh, is around 3 nights​

Taylor Swift.

The overall economic impact can be summarised by the significant increase in spending across the multiple sectors below.

Hospitality Boom

The hospitality industry will be one of the biggest beneficiaries during the concert weekend. With a potential influx of 60,000 to 100,000 tourists, hotels and other accommodation could be operating at full capacity.

On average, these visitors will likely stay for three nights, spending an average of £150 per night depending on the type of accommodation. This translates to an estimated £27 million to £45 million in revenue for hotels alone.

A mid-range hotel charging £150 per night could see their usual occupancy rates double or triple, leading to a revenue increase of 200% to 300% compared to a regular weekend.

The Dining Scene

Edinburgh’s food and beverage industry is also set to experience a significant spend increase.

Let’s assume concert goers who are not local to Edinburgh will be attending meals during their stay - tourists normally spend around £50 per day on food, leading to potential additional revenues of £9 million to £15 million for restaurants and cafes over the weekend. This isn’t even accounting for local concert goers who decide to head out to eat pre or post show.

Retail and Souvenirs: A Shopper's Paradise

Many tourists often commemorate their visit with a trip to a souvenir shop, buying trinkets to take home and gift to family and friends.

Visit Scotland estimates that tourists in Edinburgh are likely to spend an average of £75 each on memorabilia and gifts during their stay, which could raise as much as £4.5 million to £7.5 million for local shops and into the Edinburgh economy.

Public Transport: Moving the Masses

The transportation sector will also benefit significantly. Increased usage of public transport, taxis, and ride-sharing services will be evident as tourists move around the city. On average, visitors will spend around £30 per day on transportation in Edinburgh, generating an additional £5.4 million to £9 million over the weekend. Local public transport authorities and private operators alike will see a spike in revenue, mirroring the broader economic uplift.

Economic Impact on Local Council

The financial boom extends to the coffers of local and national governments. Through VAT and income taxes, the local Edinburgh Council and Scotland's national government stand to gain significantly.

With tourists' total estimated spending ranging from £45.9 million to £76.5 million and the assumption that VAT is 20%, the VAT alone could bring in between £9.18 million and £15.3 million.

The Ripple Effect: Beyond the Concerts

While the immediate beneficiaries of the concerts are clear (every Taylor Swift fan knows and appreciates how hard it can be to get tickets…), the ripple effect extends further. Tourist attractions like Edinburgh Castle and The Scotch Whisky Experience will see more visitors, local tour operators will enjoy higher bookings, and even small businesses like pharmacies and local shops will feel the positive impact.

Taylor Swift's concerts at the Murrayfield Stadium are set to be a monumental event for Edinburgh and Scotland, not only culturally but economically. From hotels and restaurants to retail stores and transportation services, nearly every sector will feel the positive effects of this influx of tourists. This weekend will highlight how large-scale events can serve as powerful economic catalysts, driving growth and prosperity across multiple industries.

