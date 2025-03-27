Taylor-made success for Hamilton College

Hamilton College’s Taylor Rankine rode her way into the school’s history books at the recent Scottish Schools’ Equestrian Championships in Fife.

Nearly 200 talented young riders from across the country participated in the prestigious event at Highfield at Howe Equestrian Centre in Ladybank, which featured National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Show Jumping and National Dressage Qualifiers.

Hosted by Strathallan School, the competitions provided an opportunity for school-aged equestrians to showcase their skills and qualify for national events.

Taylor, J6, the first ever equestrian to compete for Hamilton College, rose to the occasion in achieving an impressive clear round in the 60cm showjumping, earning her third place on the podium.

Dream team: Headteacher Richard Charman with Hamilton College's first-ever equestrian team.

Her success rounded off a memorable day for Hamilton College, which was competing in the championships for the first time.

With the team mentored excellently by Maia Loia (S5), who has been competing in the BSJA and internationally, Zara Rankine (J3) and Jorja Smith (S1) joined teammate Taylor as the inaugural members of the school’s first-ever equestrian team, and all three performed with distinction.

“I liked doing the showjumping, and it was fun being the first Hamilton College equestrian team,” said Taylor. “I like the new Hamilton College Saddle pads.”

Zara and Taylor both rode beautiful dressage tests, but unfortunately didn’t score high enough to place while competing against S5/S6 riders. Jorja had four brilliant rounds in the showjumping, only just narrowly missing out on placings.

Success: Taylor Rankine.

“The girls’ sportsmanship and the way they supported and encouraged each other throughout the whole day was incredible,” said Hamilton College Headteacher Richard Charman.

Junior 1 teacher Susan Carroll was team manager and she said: “The girls worked extremely hard for this, and it was a joy to see them and their ponies thoroughly enjoying their time together and embracing the opportunity to compete for their school.

“They demonstrated confidence and tenacity and can be very proud of their performances.”

