Talented tradespeople from Scotland reach semi-finals in national competition

Five talented tradespeople from across Scotland have beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Professionalism and dedication are what set Brandon Wright from Jedburgh, Darryl White from Ayr, Martin Daly from Motherwell, Scott Reid from Glasgow and Tomas Tam a builder from Larkhall, apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Brandon, 29, is a heating engineer. He owns Wright Flow Ltd, has worked as a heating engineer for seven years. Driven by the desire to raise standards in the industry, Brandon has built his business on a foundation of quality workmanship, renewable energy solutions, and above all, trust.

Helping customers make the switch to sustainable energy options, such as heat pumps, Brandon aims to highlight just how affordable, reliable, and stress-free it can be.

Plumbing and heating engineer, Darryl, 31, runs Darryl White Home Improvements and has worked as a builder for 8 years. Helping customers bring their vision to life and seeing the joy in the finished product is what Darryl thinks is the most rewarding part of the job.

Passionate about giving back to the local community, Darryl has set up a non-profit organisation to help local apprentices, local community groups, entrepreneurs and sports clubs and has raised more than £25,000.

Martin, 30, owns MD Builders Ltd. Working in construction gives Martin the opportunity to learn and grow. From mastering new trades to tackling unique challenges like extending a 17th-century building, every project is a journey of transformation and discovery.

For Martin it’s incredibly fulfilling to enhance a piece of history, witness the process firsthand, and see the joy on customers' faces when the work is complete.

Stonemason Scott, 35, has run Stratum Masonry for 16 years. Scott enjoys stonemasonry because it’s a craft that connects history, heritage, and the future. For Scott the deep sense of purpose comes from creating and preserving structures that will stand the test of time.

While Scott loves restoring historic landmarks or transforming homes, it’s the people—the camaraderie, mentoring apprentices, and seeing the next generation thrive—that make Scott’s work so fulfilling.

Tomas, 47, owns Tomson Plumbing, Heating & Building Contractors and has worked as a builder for over 15 years. For Tomas, work is more than just a job. It’s about providing comfort, ensuring safety, and building spaces where families can thrive.

Helping customers at their time of need is something Tomas takes real pride in. Looking to the future, Tomas would love to take on an apprentice and share his skills with a new generation of tradespeople.

The semi-final stage will see Brandon, Darryl, Martin, Scott and Tomas compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”