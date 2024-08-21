Talented Scottish teen wins Rotary Young Musician Competition 2024

Charlie Boax, a 17-year-old from Kilmarnock, Scotland, is celebrating after being awarded a Rotary Young Musician Competition at the 2024 ceremony.

Talented Charlie impressed the judges in the instrumental section of the prestigious national final held at Chetham’s School of Music, Manchester, with her performances of Peter Graham’s ‘Turbulence, Tide & Torque (Movement 3)’ and ‘The Holy Well’, played on the baritone horn.

Having triumphed in District and Regional finals, Charlie was put through her paces in April by expert judges John Gough, Linda Robertson and Ronan Dunne, in front of an audience of 80, where she was later rewarded for her ‘outstanding performance’.

The finals of Rotary Young Musician Competition 2024 featured 12 vocalists and instrumentalists from across Great Britain & Ireland, in a competition that regularly sees hundreds of youngsters apply.

Speaking after the final, Charlie was asked what the competition does for young people who enter, “It can build your confidence. You get performance etiquette from it, young get stage presence, you get so many benefits.”

“Rotary was definitely a major part in my playing here. My message is go for it. Sign yourself up because the worst that’s going to happen is you won’t get placed, but you still get to perform and show people what you can do.”

A spokesperson from Kilmarnock Rotary Club, which sponsored Charlie, said: “We would like to extend our biggest congratulations to Charlie. We are incredibly proud of her talent and hard work, and are thrilled to see her honoured at a national level. Her performances throughout the competition have been a joy to witness, and her future in music is undoubtedly bright.”

For more than 10 years, the Rotary Young Musician competition has been showcasing the talent of some of Great Britain and Ireland’s brightest musical talent. Open to young people ages 11-17, each year the competition receives hundreds of entrants, nominated by Rotary Clubs across the two countries.